Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 10 Journal+ articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
€10m investment in production capacity at Midleton Distillery
Register below to read ten Journal+ articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
Irish Country Living
/ / /

€10m investment in production capacity at Midleton Distillery

By on
Three new copper pot stills arrived in Ireland on Wednesday night to be delivered to Midleton Distillery.
Three new copper pot stills arrived in Ireland on Wednesday night to be delivered to Midleton Distillery.

Irish Distillers has announced plans for a €10.5m investment at Midleton Distillery, Cork which will see the company install three new copper pot still. The investment supports the Irish Whiskey Association’s target of global growth of 300% by 2030.

Irish whiskey is the fastest growing premium spirit in the world. Since 2012, Irish Distillers has invested €120m in the Midleton Distillery, €20m at its Fox and Geese bottling facility in Dublin and is currently investing €100m at its Dungourney maturation site. In August 2016, the company also announced an €11m redevelopment project at the Old Jameson Distillery in Smithfield, Dublin to showcase the best of Irish whiskey to tourists.

All of Irish Distillers’ barley comes from farms located within 100 miles of Midleton Distillery.

“Using unmalted barley is a long-standing tradition of Irish whiskey and one which Irish Distillers continues,” Paul Wickham, General Manager of Midleton Distillery said.

“At present, we spend €60m annually on cereals, energy, capital projects and payroll in the local economy and this will increase with the installation of these new stills.”

“Irish whiskey continues to enjoy phenomenal global growth, led by Jameson with sales of 5.7 million cases in 2016,” said Jean-Christophe Coutures, Chairman and CEO of Irish Distillers.

“We are seeing growth accelerating across Jameson and the wider single pot still Irish whiskey range, such as Redbreast and Green Spot, and we will continue to direct our focus for growth here. With our increased production capacity, we are confident that the category will hit the ambitious targets set by the Irish Whiskey Association – increasing exports to 12 million cases by 2020 and 24 million cases by 2030.”

The three copper pot stills, handmade by master coppersmiths Forsyth’s of Scotland and weighing a combined 24t, were delivered to Midleton Distillery on Wednesday night. Each still has a capacity of over 75,000 litres. Installation has now commenced and the stills will be operational by June 2017.

Read more

Tillage fund pressure mounts

Whiskey to exploit the uniqueness of individual fields

More in News
Free
Watch: meat truck overturns in Ballyjamesduff
News
Watch: meat truck overturns in Ballyjamesduff
By Amy Nora Fitzgibbon on 19 January 2017
Free
Ross 'agrees to proper consultation process' for Galway Greenway
News
Ross 'agrees to proper consultation process' for Galway Greenway
By Amy Nora Fitzgibbon on 19 January 2017
Free
'It's very unrealistic for a woman to run a farm' – Liveline caller
News
'It's very unrealistic for a woman to run a farm' – Liveline caller
By Amy Nora Fitzgibbon on 19 January 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
General Hardware Supplies LTD
LEADING SUPPLIERS OF QUALITYIMPORTED TIMBER TO THE FARMING & CONSTRUCTIONCOM...
View ad
GLAS Grant - Clarenbridge Garden Centre
FREE Cherry Blossom Tree with GLAS order.Buy online at clarenbridgegardencent...
View ad
Single, Separated, Divorced or Widowed?
If you're looking for a genuine relationship call Intro, Ireland's Nationwide da...
View ad
farm hand services
farm hand services Tipperary ...relief milker.calving.Pigs.turkeys.chicken e...
View ad
Magnum Fodder Beet
Armer pulled, loaded ex yard. ...
View ad

Place ad