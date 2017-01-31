Herd of 125 cattle seized as part of CAB raid

Members of the Criminal Assets Bureau seizing cattle on a farm in Co Kilkenny on Tuesday morning. \ An Garda Síochána.

Members of the Criminal Assets Bureau seizing cattle on a farm in Co Kilkenny on Tuesday morning. \ An Garda Síochána.

A farmer in Co Kilkenny has had 125 of his cattle seized following a joint operation involving the Criminal Assets Bureau as a result of unpaid taxes.

In a statement to the Irish Farmers Journal, An Garda Síochána confirmed that the cattle were seized from the farm of Thomas McDonnell from Pollough, Skeoughvosteen, Co Kilkenny, for unpaid taxes.

The action was taken on Tuesday 31 January by the “sheriff on behalf of the Criminal Assets Bureau” and “arises from a High Court judgment obtained by the bureau” against McDonnell.

“The bureau commenced its investigation relating to Mr McDonnell in 2006.”

The man is not well-known to other farmers in the area.

Background on the case

According to An Garda Síochána, the tax liability “covers the years 1991/2 to 2006 (a total of 16 tax years) based on assessments made in 2008 giving rise to a tax liability of €1.2m (tax only).

“Mr McDonnell failed to discharge his tax liability and, accordingly, the bureau commenced High Court Revenue proceedings for the collection of the unpaid taxes in November 2009.

“Mr McDonnell defended these proceedings with the assistance of solicitor and counsel. Ultimately, the bureau obtained judgment in May 2013 and has in the intervening period sought to collect the sums outstanding.

With accrued interest, the tax liability inclusive of interest is in excess of €4m,” An Garda Síochána said.

Tuesday’s action, “which has been one of a number of actions by the bureau since obtaining judgment in the High Court, has resulted in approximately 125 cattle being seized.

“The work of the bureau will continue its work in a hope to engage fully with Mr McDonnell to discharge his tax obligations,” they said.

Read more

Cradenhill farm receivership coverage