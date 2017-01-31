Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 10 Journal+ articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Herd of 125 cattle seized as part of CAB raid
Register below to read ten Journal+ articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
Irish Country Living
/ / /

Herd of 125 cattle seized as part of CAB raid

By on
A farmer in Co Kilkenny has had 125 of his cattle seized following a joint operation involving the Criminal Assets Bureau as a result of unpaid taxes.
A farmer in Co Kilkenny has had 125 of his cattle seized following a joint operation involving the Criminal Assets Bureau as a result of unpaid taxes.

In a statement to the Irish Farmers Journal, An Garda Síochána confirmed that the cattle were seized from the farm of Thomas McDonnell from Pollough, Skeoughvosteen, Co Kilkenny, for unpaid taxes.

The action was taken on Tuesday 31 January by the “sheriff on behalf of the Criminal Assets Bureau” and “arises from a High Court judgment obtained by the bureau” against McDonnell.

“The bureau commenced its investigation relating to Mr McDonnell in 2006.”

The man is not well-known to other farmers in the area.

Background on the case

According to An Garda Síochána, the tax liability “covers the years 1991/2 to 2006 (a total of 16 tax years) based on assessments made in 2008 giving rise to a tax liability of €1.2m (tax only).

“Mr McDonnell failed to discharge his tax liability and, accordingly, the bureau commenced High Court Revenue proceedings for the collection of the unpaid taxes in November 2009.

“Mr McDonnell defended these proceedings with the assistance of solicitor and counsel. Ultimately, the bureau obtained judgment in May 2013 and has in the intervening period sought to collect the sums outstanding.

With accrued interest, the tax liability inclusive of interest is in excess of €4m,” An Garda Síochána said.

Tuesday’s action, “which has been one of a number of actions by the bureau since obtaining judgment in the High Court, has resulted in approximately 125 cattle being seized.

“The work of the bureau will continue its work in a hope to engage fully with Mr McDonnell to discharge his tax obligations,” they said.

Read more

Cradenhill farm receivership coverage

More in News
Journal+
Listen: several common Brexit priorities for IFA and UFU
News
Listen: several common Brexit priorities for IFA and UFU
By Peter McCann on 31 January 2017
Free
Two men charged in connection with rural crime
News
Two men charged in connection with rural crime
By Amy Nora Fitzgibbon on 31 January 2017
Free
In pictures: protests over delayed GLAS payments
News
In pictures: protests over delayed GLAS payments
By Amy Nora Fitzgibbon on 31 January 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Free
Two men charged in connection with rural crime
News
Two men charged in connection with rural crime
By Amy Nora Fitzgibbon on 31 January 2017
Free
Drugs hidden in farm machinery
Dealer
Drugs hidden in farm machinery
By The Dealer on 24 January 2017
Single, Separated, Divorced or Widowed?
If you're looking for a genuine relationship call Intro, Ireland's Nationwide da...
View ad
THORN HEDGING FOR GLAS SCHEME
THORN from â‚¬200/1000 (Ltd Availability) available at Dunwiley Nurseries Lt...
View ad
Stone Crushing & Land Clearance
Clearance of land. Stone roadways reground. Blocks, bricks, stones crushed into ...
View ad
Wireless & Wired PTZ
Wired or wireless, nationwide delivery, view on tv/mobile phone. Available Diy...
View ad
HAWK WIRELESS CALVING CAMERA SYSTEM
200 meter Range, Nationwide delivery. 12 month warranty, call one of our sales ...
View ad

Place ad