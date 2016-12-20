Sign in to your account
€2.5m Department funding for animal welfare charities

By on
Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed has awarded funding to 137 charities caring for animals around the country.
A total of €2.46m is being paid out to the organisations for 2016, with immediate effect. Four charities have been awarded more than €100,000:

  • Irish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, Keenagh, Co Longford: €290,000.
  • Dublin Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals: €290,000.
  • Irish Blue Cross, Dublin: €180,000.
  • Donkey Sanctuary Ireland, Mallow, Co Cork: €120,000.

    • Minister Creed said that the workload of many of the organisations receiving funding had increased in recent years as a result of greater enforcement of animal welfare legislation, especially the Animal Health and Welfare Act 2013, as well as equine identification and new dog microchipping legislation.

    “I am greatly concerned with continuing incidences of sheep being terrorised and killed by roaming dogs and the message needs to get out to all dog owners in both urban and rural areas on the importance of knowing the whereabouts of your dog at all times,” Minister Creed said.

    He also called on the charities supported by his Department to advocate for proper animal identification and emphasised the importance of neutering rescued pets and stallions.

    The Department operates an animal welfare helpline for members of the public to report incidents of animal neglect and cruelty:

  • Call Save: 0761 064408.
  • Phone: 01-607 2379.
  • Email: animalwelfare@agriculture.gov.ie.
