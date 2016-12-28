2016 in photos: April – a new IFA president and flying Angus

IFA president Joe Healy from Galway makes his first speech as president, at the IFA presidential elections Photo: Finbarr O'Rourke

Michael O'Leary watching the first lots go through the ring at the Gigginstown House Angus Sale 2016 at Fennor Farm, Mullingar.

Tony O'Carroll, Causeway, Kerry, competing in the Ballyduff Annual Ploughing Match on the grounds of MJ Quinlan, Beenduff, Co Kerry. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan

Six week old calves belonging to Pat Meehan, Liskinee, Tulla, Co. Clare. Photo: Donal O' Leary

Darren (Rocky) Rock, harvesting Pluston variety leeks destined for Lidl with an Asa Lift harvester for Paul Carroll near the coast at Loughshinny, Co Dublin. The leeks are harvested as required by the supermarket each day. Paul grows 4 crops, leeks, spring onions, celery and white cabbage over 450 acres in Lusk.

Walking the paddocks at the Dairylink Ireland Spring Farm Walk on the McGrade family farm at Dromore, Co.Tyrone included are Jane, Mark, Helen and Kevin McGrade, Jack Kenndey, Dairy Editor Irish Farmers Journal, Aiden Brennan, Irish Farmers Journal and Conail Keown, Dairylink programme advisor.

Jack and Daniel Coughlan are pictured watching the cows come back for evening milking on the farm of their Dad, John Coughlan, Breda, Tallow, Co. Waterford. Photo: Donal O' Leary

New IFA President Joe Healy from Galway is congratulated by his wife and three daughters, Margaret, Kiara (13), Nicole (15) and Anna (11), at the IFA Presidential Elections in the Castleknock Hotel In Dublin. PIcture: Finbarr O'Rourke

Suckler farmer TP Farrelly checks his weanings in the evening behind a rain filled sky at Cloughergoole, Virginia, Co.Cavan.

The Irish Grassland Association held their annual sheep conference and farm walk on the farm of John Pringle at Aughrim, Co Wicklow, this week. Photo: Jack Caffrey

Another busy month for the Irish Farmers Journal photographers. A new IFA president was elected, plenty of farm walks and a familiar face.

Busy farms

New IFA president

After the pay scandals that shocked the IFA in November 2015, the association elected a new president in Joe Healy. Healy is a dairy farmer from Co Galway and a former livestock editor with the Farming Independent.

Read more about the IFA elections here.

The Cradenhill sale

In April, the Cradenhill herd dispersal sale was ordered by Cork county sheriff Sinead McNamara. The sale of 950 animals took place in mid-April. The Irish Farmers Journal took you inside the event.

Two members of An Garda Síochána at the Cradenhill herd dispersal sale.

A scene inside the sale.

Flying Angus

One of the country’s most controversial figures held his annual sale in April. No, not The Dealer, but Michael O’Leary from Ryanair.

Thomas Hubert from the Irish Farmers Journal even managed to catch a word with the infamous O’Leary.