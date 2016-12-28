Sign in to your account
2016 in photos: April – a new IFA president and flying Angus

By on
Another busy month for the Irish Farmers Journal photographers. A new IFA president was elected, plenty of farm walks and a familiar face.
Busy farms

A six-week-old calf belonging to Pat Meehan, Liskinee, Tulla, Co Clare. Photo: Donal O’Leary

Walking the paddocks at the Dairylink Ireland spring farm walk on the McGrade family farm at Dromore, Co Tyrone, were Jane, Mark, Helen and Kevin McGrade; Jack Kenndey, dairy editor Irish Farmers Journal; Aiden Brennan, Irish Farmers Journal and Conail Keown, Dairylink programme advisor.

Jack and Daniel Coughlan are pictured watching the cows come back for evening milking on their dad John Coughlan’s farm in Breda, Tallow, Co Waterford. Photo: Donal O’ Leary

Darren (Rocky) Rock is harvesting Pluston variety leeks destined for Lidl with an Asa Lift harvester, for Paul Carroll near the coast at Loughshinny, Co Dublin. The leeks are harvested as required by the supermarket each day. Paul grows four crops: leeks, spring onions, celery and white cabbage over 450 acres in Lusk.

Tony O’Carroll, Causeway, Kerry, competing in the Ballyduff Annual Ploughing Match on the grounds of MJ Quinlan, Beenduff, Co Kerry. Photo: Valerie O’Sullivan

Suckler farmer TP Farrelly checks his weanlings in the evening, behind a rain-filled sky at Cloughergoole, Virginia, Co Cavan.

New IFA president

After the pay scandals that shocked the IFA in November 2015, the association elected a new president in Joe Healy. Healy is a dairy farmer from Co Galway and a former livestock editor with the Farming Independent.

New IFA president Joe Healy from Galway is congratulated by his wife and three daughters, Margaret, Kiara (13), Nicole (15) and Anna (11), at the IFA presidential elections at the Castleknock Hotel in Dublin. Photo: Finbarr O’Rourke

IFA president Joe Healy makes his first speech as president at the IFA elections. Photo: Finbarr O’Rourke

Read more about the IFA elections here.

The Cradenhill sale

In April, the Cradenhill herd dispersal sale was ordered by Cork county sheriff Sinead McNamara. The sale of 950 animals took place in mid-April. The Irish Farmers Journal took you inside the event.

Two members of An Garda Síochána at the Cradenhill herd dispersal sale.

A scene inside the sale.

Flying Angus

One of the country’s most controversial figures held his annual sale in April. No, not The Dealer, but Michael O’Leary from Ryanair.

Michael O’Leary watching the first lots go through the ring at the Gigginstown House Angus sale 2016 at Fennor Farm, Mullingar.

Thomas Hubert from the Irish Farmers Journal even managed to catch a word with the infamous O’Leary.

