2016 in photos: August – another wet month
2016 in photos: August – another wet month

By on
The heavy rains of the summer in the west started taking their toll on farmers. Cattle were housed and the harvest was delayed.
The heavy rains of the summer in the west started taking their toll on farmers. Cattle were housed and the harvest was delayed.

Rain woes

County Donegal dairy farmer Lawrence McNamee featured on the front page of the Irish Farmers Journal in August. Lawrence had been forced to house his cows after torrential and persistent rain in the northwest.

It was not just Lawrence who suffered from the rains of August.

Heavy rain at Omagh Show made a muddy start for Anna Keatley from Aghyaran, Co Tyrone.

John O’ Brien works late into the night to beat the rain as he harvests Avatar winter wheat for Dermot and Ted O’Leary, Curraglass, Co Cork. Photo: Donal O’Leary

Bales of straw on a rainy day.

A grain protest

In August, the IFA intercepted a boat of imported grain at Drogheda Port in August.

Farmers gather at Drogheda Port on 24 August to protest at imported grain. Pictured is Captain Donnelly, harbourmaster, talking with protesting farmers and representatives from the IFA. Photo: Barry Cronin

Out and about

Outside of the harvest and rains, our photographers were busy snapping in August.

Preparing for the show and demonstration at Roscommon mart. Donnacha Browne (five), Wicklow, gives a shampoo and comb to his entry. Photo: Brian Farrell

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Michael Creed is pictured watching the trade during the special weanling show and sale at Macroom mart. Photo: Donal O’Leary

The 81-year-old Jimmy Reilly harvesting winter barley on a 1974 New Holland Clayson S-1540 on his land at Jamestown House, Gainstown, Navan. Photo: Barry Cronin

You can read more about Jimmy and watch him in action by clicking here.

A farming rose

Pamela Allen from Co Monaghan represented her county in this year’s Rose of Tralee festival in August. Pamela is from a dairy farm in Dunraymond. She featured in My Farming Week prior to heading to Tralee.

Read more

Click here to see the full series '2016 in photos'.

