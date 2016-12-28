2016 in photos: February – the long IFA road and floods remain

Donnacha Tobin, Curradarra, Aglish, Co. Waterford is pictured giving a fresh break to his freshly calved cows as he trains them back into grazing on low covers of around 1000kgs. Donnacha finished last November with a farm cover of 750kg and is opening now with a cover of 1025kgs so with the use of his Spring Rotation Planner he aims to have over 30% grazed for the end of the month. The herd started calving on Jan 30th and Donnacha hopes for 87% calved in six weeks. Photo: Donal O' Leary

Tara Foley, 11, of Cuas, Co Kerry, with her sheep dog 'Knockmaa Zweep', was the youngest winner of the Munster Nursery Final, Sheep Dog Trials, Farmers Class at Kilgobnet last Sunday. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan

Sean Byrne and his son John bringing in their sheep on a cold evening at Davidstown, Donard, Co Wicklow.

From award-winning photos to the remains of January's floods, February saw the bursting of spring in many parts of the country and the beginning of a long campaign.

Busy time for sheep farms

Tara Foley of Cuas, Co Kerry, with her sheepdog Knockmaa Zweep, was the youngest winner of the Munster Nursery Final sheepdog trials, farmers class, at Kilgobnet in Februray. This photo won best picture at the 2016 Guild of Agricultural Journalists Awards Photo: Valerie O’Sullivan

Sticking with sheep, Sean and John Byrne were captured herding their flock in Donard, Co Wicklow.

Farming bursts into life

February is a busy time, with marts across the country back in action. Brian Farrell spots a couple of eagle-eyed of punters at the mart in Carrigallen, Co Leitrim.

While February was a cold month, it is the first month of spring. This is when calving really gets going on farms.

Donnacha Tobin, Curradarra, Aglish, Co Waterford, is pictured giving a break to his freshly-calved cows as he trains them back into grazing on low covers of around 1,000kg. Donnacha finished grazing in November 2015 with a farm cover of 750kg and he opened with a cover of 1,025kg. The herd started calving on 30 January and Donnacha had 87% calved in six weeks. Photo: Donal O’ Leary

The IFA debates

The mammoth set of hustings, or debates, in the IFA presidential election kicked off in February. County Galway dairy farmer Joe Healy eventually came out on top of the race ahead of Henry Burns and Flor McCarthy. You can read a report from every single one of the hustings, as well as look back at all the IFA election coverage, here

Here are two shots from the first night in Cork.

Left to right, Henry Burns, Flor McCarthy, Richard Connell (chair) and Joe Healy at the hustings in west Cork. Photo: Valerie O’Sullivan.

Tim Hurley, Drinagh, at the west Cork IFA hustings. Photo:Valerie O’Sullivan

Flooding still a concern

Unfortunately, the effects of Janaury’s heavy rain continued with thousands of acres under water. Here Ramona Farrelly captures a badly flooded field on the Laois/Kildare border.

