2016 in photos: January - flooding woes and new life

The year started like 2015 ended for many farmers and landowners. Rains, storms and flooding were big issues for many in January.
Flooding at the home of farmer Vincent and Ann Brady, Lisserdrea, Boyle, Co Roscommon. Farmer Vincent Brady passes bales of silage floating down the road away from his farm as members of the Boyle and District Angling Club ferry sandbags to protect his home. Photo: Brian Farrell
Neighbours rally to build flood defences around Ann Connolly's home, with flood waters rising, at Ballinstague near Gort, Co Galway. Photograph: Andrew Downes
Sheep farmer Tom Feeney collects his wife, Mary, and her shopping from the N84 for the mile-long journey to their home at Aghinish, Ballinrobe, Co Mayo, on the shores of Lough Mask.
Eoin O' Keeffe is pictured feeding calves for his dad Tom at Greenmount, Newcastle, Co Tipperary. Tom is in transition between calving 50% of his herd in October to calving 100% in the spring. Photo: Donal O'Leary
Simone McCabe from Co Monaghan moving newborn triplets calves. They were the first calves born of the Teagasc Grange maternal herd in 2016.
Cattle in waterlogged conditions near Belclare, Co Galway
Flooding woes
From storm Darwin in December 2015 to storm Gertrude in January, flooding caused widespread damage to thousands of acres.
New year, new life
While January 2016 might have been tough for many farmers, a new year brings with it new life and January saw the calving season on beef and dairy farms.
