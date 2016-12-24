Sign in to your account
2016 in photos: January - flooding woes and new life

By on
The year started like 2015 ended for many farmers and landowners. Rains, storms and flooding were big issues for many in January.
The year started like 2015 ended for many farmers and landowners. Rains, storms and flooding were big issues for many in January.

Flooding woes

From storm Darwin in December 2015 to storm Gertrude in January, flooding caused widespread damage to thousands of acres.

Neighbours rally to build flood defences around Ann Connolly’s home, with flood waters rising, at Ballinstague near Gort, Co Galway. Photograph: Andrew Downes

Sheep farmer Tom Feeney collects his wife, Mary, and her shopping from the N84 for the mile-long journey to their home at Aghinish, Ballinrobe, Co Mayo, on the shores of Lough Mask.

Cattle in waterlogged conditions near Belclare,Co Galway

New year, new life

While January 2016 might have been tough for many farmers, a new year brings with it new life and January saw the calving season on beef and dairy farms.

Simone McCabe from Co Monaghan moving newborn triplets calves. They were the first calves born of the Teagasc Grange maternal herd in 2016.

Eoin O’ Keeffe is pictured feeding calves for his dad, Tom, at Greenmount, Newcastle, Co Tipperary. Photo: Donal O’Leary

