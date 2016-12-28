Sign in to your account
2016 in photos: June - serious activity in fields across the country

By on
By the time June rolled around, there was serious activity in all fields across the country. The wet winter and cold spring had been forgotten about.
By the time June rolled around, there was serious activity in all fields across the country. The wet winter and cold spring had been forgotten about.

Silage season

Brian Murphy, agricultural contractor, baling silage at Kiltartan, Gort, Co Galway. Photo: David Ruffles

Brian Murphy, driving for Patrick Halpin Agri Contractor, Knockaron, is pictured bringing in silage for Bart Hanley, Knocklong, Co Limerick. Photo: Donal O’Leary

Agri contractor Geoorge Mangan mowing silage with the Krone Big M for John and Jack Salley, Cadamstown, Co Offaly. Photo: Jack Caffrey

William Boothman collecting silage in Blessington, Co Wicklow, with his 25-year-old Krone Wagon.

Farm activity

From the bog to the parlour, June had farmers of all ages out and about.

Tom Moloney and his son Tom junior pictured milking the cows at Burgery, Dungarvan, Co Waterford. The herd consists of 140 Holstein cows that are currently producing 28 litres at 3.85% BF and 3.30% protein on 1.5kg of meal. Photo: Donal O’Leary

Jarlath Higgins and his sons, Cian and Jarlaith, collecting turf as the sun goes down over Cloonagh, Lavally, Co Galway

Ciara Collins (13) helps her grandad Pat Collins return stock after tailpainting and AI treatment by John Caulfield, on her dad’s farm at Leabeg, Co Roscommon.

Reseeding on McCullagh’s land in Piercetown, Drumcondra, Co Meath, are Brian O’Reilly and Paul McCullagh. Photo: Barry Cronin

Eoin Kennedy powerwashing sheds for farmer Bernard Fox at Corbalis, Kildalkey, Co Meath.

Ellen Vaughan takes time out from studying for her Leaving Cert on her father MIchael’s farm at Castletown, Co Meath. Photo:Barry Cronin

Grace Rochefort and her daughter Mae feeding some of the 150 pet lambs on their farm at Corbalis, Kildalkey, Co Meath.

Click here to see the full series '2016 in photos'.

