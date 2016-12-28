2016 in photos: June - serious activity in fields across the country
Silage season
Brian Murphy, agricultural contractor, baling silage at Kiltartan, Gort, Co Galway. Photo: David Ruffles
Brian Murphy, driving for Patrick Halpin Agri Contractor, Knockaron, is pictured bringing in silage for Bart Hanley, Knocklong, Co Limerick. Photo: Donal O’Leary
Agri contractor Geoorge Mangan mowing silage with the Krone Big M for John and Jack Salley, Cadamstown, Co Offaly. Photo: Jack Caffrey
William Boothman collecting silage in Blessington, Co Wicklow, with his 25-year-old Krone Wagon.
Farm activity
From the bog to the parlour, June had farmers of all ages out and about.
Tom Moloney and his son Tom junior pictured milking the cows at Burgery, Dungarvan, Co Waterford. The herd consists of 140 Holstein cows that are currently producing 28 litres at 3.85% BF and 3.30% protein on 1.5kg of meal. Photo: Donal O’Leary
Jarlath Higgins and his sons, Cian and Jarlaith, collecting turf as the sun goes down over Cloonagh, Lavally, Co Galway
Ciara Collins (13) helps her grandad Pat Collins return stock after tailpainting and AI treatment by John Caulfield, on her dad’s farm at Leabeg, Co Roscommon.
Reseeding on McCullagh’s land in Piercetown, Drumcondra, Co Meath, are Brian O’Reilly and Paul McCullagh. Photo: Barry Cronin
Eoin Kennedy powerwashing sheds for farmer Bernard Fox at Corbalis, Kildalkey, Co Meath.
Ellen Vaughan takes time out from studying for her Leaving Cert on her father MIchael’s farm at Castletown, Co Meath. Photo:Barry Cronin
Grace Rochefort and her daughter Mae feeding some of the 150 pet lambs on their farm at Corbalis, Kildalkey, Co Meath.
