Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 10 Journal+ articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
2016 in photos: March - lambing and IFA debates continue
Register below to read ten Journal+ articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
Irish Country Living
/ / /

2016 in photos: March - lambing and IFA debates continue

By on
As we enter into March, the IFA election hustings are going strong, as is lambing, across the country. Our photographers captured all the big events.
As we enter into March, the IFA election hustings are going strong, as is lambing, across the country. Our photographers captured all the big events.

Lambing

Kildalton Ag college student Jack Liston, Athy, Co Kildare, letting ewes and fresh-born lambs to grass on the farm of Brian Nichloson, Johnstown, Co Kilkenny. Photo: Jack Caffrey

Danny, Cliodhna and Sean Queally with the quintuplet lambs born on the Queally family farm, Inagh, Co Clare, on Mother’s Day. Photo: Eamon Ward

Newly-born twins on a farm in Galway.

Martin Dowd keeps an eye on his ewes making their way back to the hillside with Castlegregory and Stradbally as a backdrop, in Castlegregory Co Kerry. Photo: Valerie O’Sullivan

Lambing was in full swing this week on the farm of Brian Nicholson, Johnstown, Co Kilkenny.

Farm work

After the floods of January and the bitterly cold February, March finally saw some dry weather. It was the first spell of the year for farmers to get some field work done. However, grass growth remained poor.

Contractors Robert and Paddy Tobin, Johnstown, preparing to sow Overture malting barley for James and Kathleen Maher under ideal conditions at Johnstown, Co Kilkenny. Photo: Jack Caffrey

Dick Griffin applies 10-10-20 fertiliser to his crop of Lili Winter wheat at a rate of 31/2 cwt/acre at Killavullen, Co Cork. Photo: Donal O’ Leary

Niamh Ferriter, Coomenoole, Dingle Peninsula, Co Kerry, feeding one of her Limousin cows and bull calf. Niamh is getting ready for lambing in the next two weeks, with over 120 ewes to lamb. She also stocks sucklers. Photo: Valerie O’Sullivan

Sheep farmer Tom Kavanagh, Mountkelly, Rathvilly, surveys the horrific damage done to his sheep flock after a dog attack. Twenty-eight of Tom’s hoggets were killed and four more were injured. Neighbours and fellow farmers helped Tom load the sheep for disposal. Photo: Jack Caffrey

IFA hustings

The series of IFA debates continued across the country and our photographers stayed with the action every step of the way.

John O’Malley addressing candidates from the floor at the IFA hustings event in Breaffy Hotel, Castlebar, Co Mayo. Photo: Brian Farrell

More in News
Free
Inside this week's Irish Farmers Journal
News
Inside this week's Irish Farmers Journal
By Farmers Journal on 28 December 2016
Free
Weekly podcast: farming through nine decades and what's in store for 2017?
News
Weekly podcast: farming through nine decades and what's in store for 2017?
By Amy Nora Fitzgibbon on 28 December 2016
Free
2017 launched as the 'Year of Sustainable Grassland'
News
2017 launched as the 'Year of Sustainable Grassland'
By Odile Evans on 28 December 2016
Related tags
Related Stories
Free
2016 in photos: June - serious activity in fields across the country
News
2016 in photos: June - serious activity in fields across the country
By Photo Desk on 20 December 2016
Free
2016 in photos: February – the long IFA road and floods remain
News
2016 in photos: February – the long IFA road and floods remain
By Photo Desk on 20 December 2016
Free
2016 in photos: May - toys for big boys and silage starts
News
2016 in photos: May - toys for big boys and silage starts
By Photo Desk on 20 December 2016
WRAP & NETT
Silotite Bale WrapMcHale Nett 4500mmTamma Covernet 3600mm...
View ad
CHOPPED WHEAT STRAW 8x4x3
High density bales ,3 inches chop length ideal for feeding or bedding. ...
View ad
Rosselli pto saw benches
new, choice of sliding or hinged table ...
View ad
''Áine'' Brand new Introductions and Matchmaking Service
Designed for you to meet your perfect partner for friendship and romance. Ladies...
View ad
5Km DIGITAL WIRELESS IP CALVING CAMERA SYSTEM
View live on your pc or mobile phone worldwide. Nationwide delivery. www.equicom...
View ad

Place ad