2016 in photos: March - lambing and IFA debates continue
Lambing
Kildalton Ag college student Jack Liston, Athy, Co Kildare, letting ewes and fresh-born lambs to grass on the farm of Brian Nichloson, Johnstown, Co Kilkenny. Photo: Jack Caffrey
Danny, Cliodhna and Sean Queally with the quintuplet lambs born on the Queally family farm, Inagh, Co Clare, on Mother’s Day. Photo: Eamon Ward
Newly-born twins on a farm in Galway.
Martin Dowd keeps an eye on his ewes making their way back to the hillside with Castlegregory and Stradbally as a backdrop, in Castlegregory Co Kerry. Photo: Valerie O’Sullivan
Lambing was in full swing this week on the farm of Brian Nicholson, Johnstown, Co Kilkenny.
Farm work
After the floods of January and the bitterly cold February, March finally saw some dry weather. It was the first spell of the year for farmers to get some field work done. However, grass growth remained poor.
Contractors Robert and Paddy Tobin, Johnstown, preparing to sow Overture malting barley for James and Kathleen Maher under ideal conditions at Johnstown, Co Kilkenny. Photo: Jack Caffrey
Dick Griffin applies 10-10-20 fertiliser to his crop of Lili Winter wheat at a rate of 31/2 cwt/acre at Killavullen, Co Cork. Photo: Donal O’ Leary
Niamh Ferriter, Coomenoole, Dingle Peninsula, Co Kerry, feeding one of her Limousin cows and bull calf. Niamh is getting ready for lambing in the next two weeks, with over 120 ewes to lamb. She also stocks sucklers. Photo: Valerie O’Sullivan
Sheep farmer Tom Kavanagh, Mountkelly, Rathvilly, surveys the horrific damage done to his sheep flock after a dog attack. Twenty-eight of Tom’s hoggets were killed and four more were injured. Neighbours and fellow farmers helped Tom load the sheep for disposal. Photo: Jack Caffrey
IFA hustings
The series of IFA debates continued across the country and our photographers stayed with the action every step of the way.
John O’Malley addressing candidates from the floor at the IFA hustings event in Breaffy Hotel, Castlebar, Co Mayo. Photo: Brian Farrell