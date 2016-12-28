2016 in photos: May - toys for big boys and silage starts
Grass and Muck
The big event for the big-little farmer, Grass and Muck, took place in May, with machines of all shapes and sizes on display. Our photographers were there to capture all the action.
Gerry Sheridan (left), James Heanue and John McHale getting their latest F3100 front mower ready for its first demonstration at the FTMTA Grass and Muck Show at Gurteen College. Photo: Valerie O’Sullivan
Martin O’Sullivan’s New Holland 1880, one of the first self-propelled silage harvesters to be sold here in Ireland.
More machines in action at the FTMTA Grass and Muck event at Gurteen College.
You can read all about the FTMTA Grass and Muck here.
Busy farm work
Joe Savage gets a helping hand from his granddaughter Katie to set up fencing for calves at Cullionmore, Lough Owel, Co Westmeath. Photo: Jack Caffrey.
A view of cows on their way to the milking parlour on the Lucey Farm at Sheheree, Muckross, Killarney. Photo: Valerie O’Sullivan
Sheep farmer Stephen Hanley of Reentrusk, Allihies, west Cork, giving rations to his herd of Charolais and Beltex mix. Grass was very scarce this year for Stephen. Photo: Valerie O’Sullivan
Asleep in the sun on Corker Hill, overlooking Galway bay on the Clare/Galway border. Photo: Donal O’ Leary
One for charity
Some 183 tractors ready for the road at the Charlie Mór McMenamin and Paddy Ward memorial tractor run. Photo: Clive Wasson
Click here to see the full series '2016 in photos'.