2016 in photos: November - marts, calving and harvesting maize
Marts
Numbers passing through the marts in November kept up well and there was plenty of activity at ringside.
Noel O’Leary, Kinsale, makes a bid during the weanling sale at Corrin Mart, Fermoy, Co Cork. Photo: Donal O’ Leary
Young Sean Foley, Whitechurch, keeps a watchfull eye ringside during the weanling sale at Corrin Mart, Fermoy, Co Cork. Photo: Donal O’Leary
Having a bit of a laugh during the livestock auction at Delvin Mart.
Busy farms
Pat Muphy, agri contractor, Knockraha, mixes maize, chopped sugar beet, beet pulp and waste potatoes for Michael Dorney, Kilnaglory, Ballincollig, Co Cork. Photo: Donal O’Leary
Larry Hannon from Ballitore, Co Kildare, a liquid milk supplier to Glanbia, had his autmn herd calved in three weeks in November.
Thomas Kelly, Athgreaney; Tom Kinsella, Valleymount, and Harry Houlihan, Hollywood, moving Thomas Kelly’s Cheviot/Texel ewes to better pasture at Athgreaney, Co Wicklow.
These Charolais beef heifers enjoy the fine sunshine on the first day of winter at Inistioge, Co Kilkenny. Photo: Jack Caffrey
Mervyn Bradshaw feeding silage to his dairy cows after milking and before they return to go out to pasture at Ballygillaroe, Co Wicklow.
