2016 in photos: November - marts, calving and harvesting maize

By on
After the rains of the summer, November blew up to be a great month and farmers enjoyed an Indian summer.
After the rains of the summer, November blew up to be a great month and farmers enjoyed an Indian summer.

Marts

Numbers passing through the marts in November kept up well and there was plenty of activity at ringside.

Noel O’Leary, Kinsale, makes a bid during the weanling sale at Corrin Mart, Fermoy, Co Cork. Photo: Donal O’ Leary

Young Sean Foley, Whitechurch, keeps a watchfull eye ringside during the weanling sale at Corrin Mart, Fermoy, Co Cork. Photo: Donal O’Leary

Having a bit of a laugh during the livestock auction at Delvin Mart.

Busy farms

Pat Muphy, agri contractor, Knockraha, mixes maize, chopped sugar beet, beet pulp and waste potatoes for Michael Dorney, Kilnaglory, Ballincollig, Co Cork. Photo: Donal O’Leary

Larry Hannon from Ballitore, Co Kildare, a liquid milk supplier to Glanbia, had his autmn herd calved in three weeks in November.

Thomas Kelly, Athgreaney; Tom Kinsella, Valleymount, and Harry Houlihan, Hollywood, moving Thomas Kelly’s Cheviot/Texel ewes to better pasture at Athgreaney, Co Wicklow.

These Charolais beef heifers enjoy the fine sunshine on the first day of winter at Inistioge, Co Kilkenny. Photo: Jack Caffrey

Mervyn Bradshaw feeding silage to his dairy cows after milking and before they return to go out to pasture at Ballygillaroe, Co Wicklow.

Click here to see the full series '2016 in photos'.

