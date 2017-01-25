2016 US milk supply surge confirmed as average cow tops 10,000l/year

US milk production was up again in December, making the full-year total 1.9% larger than in 2015, according to the latest figures from the US Department of Agriculture (USDA).

While milk supply is down in Europe and in Oceania, the US continues to power ahead. American farmers produced 7.9bn litres in December, 2.2% more than the same month in 2015. Over the whole of 2016, US milk supply stands 1.9% ahead of the previous year. This growth represents 1.7bn litres, which is equivalent to nearly one quarter of Ireland’s total annual production.

The USDA also revised up its estimate for November 2016 figures, showing a 2.6% year-on-year surge that month. Since last spring, the pace of US milk supply growth has accelerated steadily, from a year-on-year trend of just over +1% to a rhythm of well over +2% since September.

10,000l per cow

This was partly achieved through an increase in the number of cows, with 10,000 head added in the 23 major US milk producing states in December alone. Yields have also increased, with the average US cow breaking the 10,000l mark last year – that’s 166l more than in 2015.

In the main dairy states, the average December yield was “the highest production per cow for the month of December since the 23 State series began in 2003”, according to the USDA.

Read more

December milk supply up marginally

Signs of recovery in NI milk supply

Dutch milk collections up by 8% in 2016

Higher US milk production and prices projected for 2017