2016 wasn't that bad – this year's best feelgood stories

Granted, 2016 was a bad year for farmgate prices and the weather was patchy at best. But there were also stories of resourcefulness, success and generosity that brought a smile to farmers' faces.

In October, 13-year-old Charlie Hackett ticked us off in a letter to the editor: “From my observations, the front cover picture/heading always has a negative slant,” he wrote. “I appreciate bad news sells papers, but I believe farmers are an optimistic bunch and always look on the bright side of life.” We’ve given Charlie a column to share his good news from the farm, but the Irish Farmers Journal had its own share of feelgood stories this year.

Silver linings

In all the doom and gloom, there were good news stories.

Rural crime emerged as a major worry for farming families, but thieves did not always have the upper hand – as illustrated by the story of Co Cavan farmer Sean Bannon, who foiled a large-scale rustling attempt on his neighbour’s farm.

There is no denying that live cattle exports are down, yet new markets are opening. Ciarán Lenehan brought you exclusive footage of one of the first shipments leaving for Turkey.

In April, the diet feeder manufacturer Keenan Systems was entering receivership, prompting serious worries for a household name in the Irish machinery sector. Within days, however, Alltech announced it was taking over the company and keeping its base in Borris, Co Carlow. The move has actually increased Keenan’s international reach and the company is now expanding.

Farmers’ resourcefulness to the rescue

As large tracts of farmland were flooded in January, Galway Civil Defence and local farmers built this raft to rescue cattle from a hill transformed into an island by rising waters. All made it safe and sound.

When heavy summer and autumn rains made slurry application nearly impossible across the western half of the country, Michael Moroney visited a Co Leitrim contractor who was still spreading – all thanks to a track machine transformed into a war machine against bad weather.

Meanwhile, students at IT Sligo invented an automatic post driver that removes the need for operators to leave the cab while fencing, reducing the risk of accidents. They received the Engineers Ireland Innovative Student Engineer of the Year Award for it.

Also in Sligo, Nathan Tuffy visited a farmer who went against the grain and converted a dairy shed and parlour into an efficient suckling building.

Some farmers never take no for an answer. County Kerry contractor John O’Connor and farmer Eugene Tangney are a good example: they were determined to go through the Gap of Dunloe with a tractor and baler, and they did. Irish Farmers Journal photographer Valerie O’Sullivan was there.

The same can-do attitude was evident in a group of Macra members on a recent trip to Brussels. When their bus became trapped by a badly-parked car, it took them minutes to clear the way.

A bit of empathy goes a long way

There were many tales of generosity this year, including the story of Co Cavan farmer Norman Wilson who raffled off his vintage 1965 Massey 135 tractor in aid of cancer charities, after being diagnosed with the disease himself. The raffle raised €45,000 in donations.

One of the most endearing pieces of writing published to support farmers hit by falling prices this year did not come from a farming newspaper. It was the editorial published in Charlie Hebdo, the French satirical magazine attacked by terrorists last year. As European farmers took to the streets to protest falling incomes, the article asked: “What’s a farmer’s life worth?” Posed by a journalist shot and injured one year earlier, the question took an even stronger meaning.

One small unexpected act of generosity this year came from the Department of Social Protection. Since 1 September, male farmers are eligible for two week’s paternity benefit. Every little helps.

The American dream is still alive

Emigration is nothing new for Irish rural families, but it doesn’t have to be an all-round sad story. The Irish Farmers Journal met many successful Irish farmers around the world this year. And for the wow factor, nothing beats America.

In South Dakota, Aidan Brennan met Rodney and Dorothy Elliot, who swapped the family dairy farm in Co Fermanagh for a similar-sized one in the US 10 years ago. They now milk 4,500 cows.

At harvest time, Darren Bailey joined the Irish crew working behind the wheels of some of the world’s largest combines across the US. He hopped into the cab for a chat with Gary Rynhart from Co Wexford.

Positive thinking from farmer writers

As always, our Farmer Writes column delivered a good deal of common sense and positive advice from contributors. Among the most popular articles, Harold Kingston’s plea in favour of once-a-day milking showed how thinking outside the box could deliver enormous benefits on-farm: “almost like the Arab Spring, but for Irish dairy farmers”.

For a good laugh, we can read Ciarán Lenehan’s tale of the calf that couldn’t get a drink on Good Friday over and over again.

Characters

Finally, 2016 would have been a lot less entertaining without the farming characters we met along the way. We’re thinking, of course, of the four lads flying the tricolour at the Euro2016 last June.

There was also Mark Troy, the Co Cork man who combines two of the most unusual jobs: financial controller and silage contractor. Or Kev, the student from a beef farm who got 525 points in his Leaving Cert and lost the run of himself live on 2FM.

One last question to end the year: how boring would the general election have been without Michael Healy-Rae’s campaign cover of Hit the Diff?