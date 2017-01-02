2017 as it should be for farmers

In an ideal world, the new sheep scheme and the review of Areas of Natural Constraint would provide easily accessible income support for the farmers who depend on them.

Let's dream a little: the Irish Farmers Journal is covering news as it develops in the new year and everything goes the farmers' way. Here is how the story of an ideal 2017 could read.

The year begins with a big clear-up on Brexit before the UK triggers Article 50 of the European treaty. British Prime Minister Theresa May agrees with EU leaders that maintaining free trade between her country and the rest of Europe must form part of their negotiations.

European heads of state soften their stance towards the UK – instead of punishing London for the results of the referendum, they seek to extract concessions from the UK on freedom of movement, reducing the risk of a hard border between the Republic and Northern Ireland.

Climate targets

Also at EU level, Brussels institutions confirm the 2030 climate targets proposed by the European Commission last July, which allow Ireland to offset some of its agricultural greenhouse gas emissions through increased forestry plantation and better crop and grassland management.

Irish researchers continue to find ways of measuring carbon sequestration on farms that are acceptable under international accounting mechanisms.

Here, the Oireachtas finally passes legislation in the works since the end of 2015 to allow more flexible hedgecutting and burning dates under certain circumstances.

Protection from Trump

New US president Donald Trump continues to show a lack of interest in negotiations on the EU-US Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership (TTIP), which would expose Ireland’s beef farmers more than it would any other sector.

A beef quota stays out of Mercosur, despite EU trade commissioner Cecilia Malmström’s comments to the contrary, and the EU’s Comprehensive Economic Trade Agreement with Canada (CETA) is ratified by the European and national parliaments.

Creative thinking to replenish the National Reserve

With little hope of funding a National Reserve in 2017 through entitlements surrendered or clawed back, EU regulations are tweaked to allow for specific cuts to higher BPS payments in order to make a 2017 National Reserve possible for new entrants and young farmers.

ANC review

The review of Areas of Natural Constraint (ANC) concludes with all stakeholders having their voice heard. The reality that a number of farmers in existing designated areas are dependent on ANC payments to make a living is recognised and their payments are safeguarded.

Sectors

Sheep: the new sheep scheme opens with clear and simple terms and conditions for the two actions each farmer must choose, allowing applicants to breeze through the process and claim the promised €10 per ewe well before the end of the year. This is a boost to their income, as is the recovery in the French export market, which performs better than expected.

Beef: Sterling enters a calmer phase relative to the euro after its 2016 freefall. Teagasc’s prediction that Irish finished cattle prices will see a 12% reduction in 2017 relative to the 2016 level is proven to be overly pessimistic. Young cattle prices also escape the 10% drop forecast by Teagasc. Farmers receive money as scheduled under the Beef Data and Genomics Programme, funds which help to offset the negative impact of lower cattle prices on margins. Under trade deals, beef stays out of the Mercosur deal and TTIP remains on the long finger. Meanwhile, we increase our exports of beef into the US, including manufacturing beef, and continue to move towards access to the Chinese market.

Tillage: the global harvest finally returns to normal volumes and increased consumption eats into international stocks, restoring prices to acceptable levels for Irish farmers. By contrast, the weather here improves, saving growers from the disaster yields observed in 2016 in the western half of the country.

Dairy: After constant milk price increases through the winter, co-ops are ready to pay 35c/l in time for spring calving. The European Commission continues its prudent approach to releasing milk powder from intervention stocks, with growing international demand keeping prices up.

Pigs: the price of the main pig feed ingredients remains steady at €290/t. The forecast increase in the volume of pigs on the European market does not impact too negatively on prices.The Department of Agriculture raises the maximum grant of €80,000 for pig farmers that apply to the Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS II). With Brexit on the horizon, Irish exporters continue to wean themselves off their over-reliance on the UK, which is still the number one market for Irish pigmeat exports. Demand from China remains steady, especially for higher-value cuts, despite competition from other markets. We do not neglect Russia as a potential export market for specialist products not covered by the ban, such as fat or pig’s hearts.

Organic scheme: additional funds become available from other parts of the Rural Development Programme in 2017 and the Department of Agriculture reopens the highly popular Organic Farming Scheme in a targeted fashion.

Less crime

Rural crime continues to fall and the Oireachtas passes the bill allowing for electronic tagging of certain suspects while they are awaiting trial, and attaching more conditions to bail. A new farm security grant is introduced as part of TAMS II, similar to the one introduced in 2014 under the previous Rural Development Programme.

Additional reporting by Amy Fitzgibbon.