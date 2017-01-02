2017 as it should be for farmers
The year begins with a big clear-up on Brexit before the UK triggers Article 50 of the European treaty. British Prime Minister Theresa May agrees with EU leaders that maintaining free trade between her country and the rest of Europe must form part of their negotiations.
European heads of state soften their stance towards the UK – instead of punishing London for the results of the referendum, they seek to extract concessions from the UK on freedom of movement, reducing the risk of a hard border between the Republic and Northern Ireland.
Climate targets
Also at EU level, Brussels institutions confirm the 2030 climate targets proposed by the European Commission last July, which allow Ireland to offset some of its agricultural greenhouse gas emissions through increased forestry plantation and better crop and grassland management.
Irish researchers continue to find ways of measuring carbon sequestration on farms that are acceptable under international accounting mechanisms.
Here, the Oireachtas finally passes legislation in the works since the end of 2015 to allow more flexible hedgecutting and burning dates under certain circumstances.
Protection from Trump
New US president Donald Trump continues to show a lack of interest in negotiations on the EU-US Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership (TTIP), which would expose Ireland’s beef farmers more than it would any other sector.
A beef quota stays out of Mercosur, despite EU trade commissioner Cecilia Malmström’s comments to the contrary, and the EU’s Comprehensive Economic Trade Agreement with Canada (CETA) is ratified by the European and national parliaments.
Creative thinking to replenish the National Reserve
With little hope of funding a National Reserve in 2017 through entitlements surrendered or clawed back, EU regulations are tweaked to allow for specific cuts to higher BPS payments in order to make a 2017 National Reserve possible for new entrants and young farmers.
ANC review
The review of Areas of Natural Constraint (ANC) concludes with all stakeholders having their voice heard. The reality that a number of farmers in existing designated areas are dependent on ANC payments to make a living is recognised and their payments are safeguarded.
Less crime
Rural crime continues to fall and the Oireachtas passes the bill allowing for electronic tagging of certain suspects while they are awaiting trial, and attaching more conditions to bail. A new farm security grant is introduced as part of TAMS II, similar to the one introduced in 2014 under the previous Rural Development Programme.
Additional reporting by Amy Fitzgibbon.