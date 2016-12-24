Sign in to your account
€52m spent on flood relief – Canney

By on
The minister in charge of flooding and the Office of Public Works (OPW), Seán Canney, has confirmed that a record volume of money was spent on flooding in 2016.
The minister in charge of flooding and the Office of Public Works (OPW), Seán Canney, has confirmed that a record volume of money was spent on flooding in 2016.

In a statement released on Christmas Eve, Minister Canney said over €50m was spent on flooding this year.

“2016 is a record year for the OPW with the full allocation of €52m available to my office for flood relief spent in protecting individuals, families, communities and businesses against the most serious risk and impact of flooding,” Canney said.

The end of 2015 and the first half of 2016 was one of the worst periods of flooding in Ireland in living memory. Along the River Shannon, there are still hundreds of acres under water as a direct result of the floods earlier in the year.

“The OPW has made significant progress during the year in advancing its flood risk capital programme and, at this time, there are an unprecedented 35 major flood relief schemes at various stages of advancement,” Canney added.

Dredging

Earlier in the month, Minister Canney announced that the Shannon Flood Risk Group has decided to carry out “strategic maintenance” on the Shannon. In other words, there are hopes the Shannon will be dredged in the not too distant future.

However, there are no immediate plans to roll diggers into the river with further meetings planned for March next year to look at the next steps.

Read more

Full coverage: flooded farms

Full coverage: CFRAMS report

