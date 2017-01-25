€88.5m windfall would go a long way in farming

If you won the €88.5m Euromillions jackpot what would you buy? The Dealer has a few ideas.

On Tuesday night one lucky Irish person received a €88.5m windfall.

The question is, what would you do with it?

The Dealer was thinking of investing in 5.6m shares in Glanbia, or 11.6m shares in FBD. It would also buy you 21,000t of butter at current prices!

You could upgrade a few dairy farms with 680 robots or buy approximately 10,000 acres.

It'd also buy you over 100,000 good quality weanlings or nearly 90,000 cull cows, nine times the current weekly kill for cows.

It would buy 128m litres worth of green diesel, silage season sorted! Or you could buy half a million tonnes of barley.

You could even buy the 2,400 acre An Grianan Estate in Donegal five times over.

Now if only I could find that ticket.

