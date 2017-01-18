99% of BPS applicants paid to date
By Darren Carty on 19 January 2017
In excess of €1.168bn has been paid to 122,899 applicants from a total of 124,028 applications.
More in News
By Odile Evans on 19 January 2017
By Ciarán Lenehan on 19 January 2017
By Pat O'Toole on 18 January 2017
Related Stories
By Darren Carty on 18 January 2017
Comer bale wraper joy stick bale count 8550 farmer owned from new...
Claas 4700P Forage WagonYear 2007.Steering axel .Excellent condition...
Dunhill Multi-Education Centre is seeking to expand itspanel of tutors to deli...
Dunhill Multi-Education Centre is seeking to expand itspanel of tutors to deli...
XT24Bout Width : Up to 12mCapacity : 675 litresXT48Bout Width : ...