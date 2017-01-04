Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 10 Journal+ articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
A bumper new year for cars
Register below to read ten Journal+ articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
Irish Country Living
/ / /

A bumper new year for cars

By on
As the new year opens, Michael Moroney looks at some of the new cars and 4x4s that will hit Irish shores in 2017; and there will be even more as the year progresses.
As the new year opens, Michael Moroney looks at some of the new cars and 4x4s that will hit Irish shores in 2017; and there will be even more as the year progresses.
More in Machinery
Journal+
Slurry in the pipeline for 2017
Farm machinery
Slurry in the pipeline for 2017
By James Maloney on 03 January 2017
Journal+
FTMTA news round-up
Farm machinery
FTMTA news round-up
By Contributor on 03 January 2017
Journal+
Claasgiven approval for building of new headquarters
Farm machinery
Claasgiven approval for building of new headquarters
By James Maloney on 03 January 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Journal+
A bumper new year for new car options
Motors
A bumper new year for new car options
By Michael Moroney on 21 December 2016
Hyundai Commercial IX35
Switchable 4WD. I.9L. Spotless. 2 seats.DOE 8/17. Tax 01/18. >800Km for 70&...
View ad
Great Wall Steed,
4x4, 2013, 2.0 ltr, 29000 miles, high spec, all leather. €12,500...
View ad
Tipperary
NEW PRICE !!!!!!! SERIOUS VALUE.DOE 01/17VAN IS IN IMMACULATE CONDITIO...
View ad
BMW X3 4x4, Passenger
5,400â‚¬..Immaculate, 150BHP, 6 speed, NCT, metallic paint, stunning Jeep. ...
View ad
Ford Ranger Jeep
rear seats & belts very tidy...
View ad

Place ad