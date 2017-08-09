A detailed look at Harry's herd
By Ciarán Lenehan on 10 August 2017
Ciarán Lenehan caught up with Laois BETTER farmer Harry Lalor this week.
Please register or sign in to continue reading
More in Farm Programmes
By Contributor on 09 August 2017
By Ciarán Lenehan on 08 August 2017
By Ciarán Lenehan on 08 August 2017
Related Stories
By Lorcan Allen on 08 August 2017
By Bill O'Keeffe on 01 August 2017
By Justin McCarthy on 01 August 2017
New Heavy Duty galvanized cattle scales.Rodent proof cable inside the hydrauli...
25 Belgian Blue 5 star heifers for sale , 440-460 kg approx , 063 86052...
DMD Cattle weighing scales.Suitable for Beef and Dairy Farmers.Optional paymen...
Whitehead, Belgian Blue and Angus heifers for sale....