Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 7 Member articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
A detailed look at Harry's herd
Register below to read seven Member articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
/ / /

A detailed look at Harry's herd

By on
Ciarán Lenehan caught up with Laois BETTER farmer Harry Lalor this week.
Ciarán Lenehan caught up with Laois BETTER farmer Harry Lalor this week.

Twenty-six-year-old Harry Lalor obtained his degree in agricultural science from UCD in 2013 and now farms full-time along with his father Joe in Ballacolla, Co Laois. They run 141ha in ...

Please register or sign in to continue reading

More in Farm Programmes
Member
Closing the grazing platform the start for 2018
Grass & feeding
Closing the grazing platform the start for 2018
By Contributor on 09 August 2017
Member
Go tight again as ground dries out
BETTER Farm
Go tight again as ground dries out
By Ciarán Lenehan on 08 August 2017
Member
BETTER farm: reseeding benefits laid bare in Thurles
BETTER Farm
BETTER farm: reseeding benefits laid bare in Thurles
By Ciarán Lenehan on 08 August 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Member
20 minutes with Angel Versetti, Ambrosus
Ag Tech
20 minutes with Angel Versetti, Ambrosus
By Lorcan Allen on 08 August 2017
Member
Farmer writes: no price benefit for jumping through hoops
Farmer Writes
Farmer writes: no price benefit for jumping through hoops
By Bill O'Keeffe on 01 August 2017
Member
Charolais breed has a positive future if it plays to its strengths
Editorial
Charolais breed has a positive future if it plays to its strengths
By Justin McCarthy on 01 August 2017
Cattle scales, dehorning crate, sheep scales
New Heavy Duty galvanized cattle scales.Rodent proof cable inside the hydrauli...
View ad
25 BBX Heifers 2016
25 Belgian Blue 5 star heifers for sale , 440-460 kg approx , 063 86052...
View ad
DMD Cattle Scales
DMD Cattle weighing scales.Suitable for Beef and Dairy Farmers.Optional paymen...
View ad
Heifers For Sale
Whitehead, Belgian Blue and Angus heifers for sale....
View ad

Place ad