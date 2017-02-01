A new name in Case colours and the classic Maxxum
By James Maloney on 02 February 2017
The new Case IH Luxxum is a compact, high-spec tractor, taking over from the Farmall U Pro. The Maxxum is perhaps the longest running family of tractors by Case IH; it also gets a new lease of life.
More in Focus
By Kieran Mailey on 31 January 2017
By James Maloney on 27 January 2017
Related Stories
By James Maloney on 31 January 2017
Takeuchi TB153FR 5.5 tonne diggerFully offset boomManual half hitch ...
3 Tonne Mini DiggerRubber Tracks6625 hoursHammer PipedManual Hit...
2012 JCB 8018 Mini Digger2500 hoursCabin1.8 tonneGravemaster Dip...
2010 Takeuchi TB016 - 1.5 Tonne Canopy Mini Digger2550 hoursYanmar Engin...
2008 Takeuchi TB180FR 8.4 Tonne ExcavatorZero Tailing Offset BoomYan...