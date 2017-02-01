Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 10 Journal+ articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
A new name in Case colours and the classic Maxxum
Register below to read ten Journal+ articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
Irish Country Living
/ / /

A new name in Case colours and the classic Maxxum

By on
The new Case IH Luxxum is a compact, high-spec tractor, taking over from the Farmall U Pro. The Maxxum is perhaps the longest running family of tractors by Case IH; it also gets a new lease of life.
The new Case IH Luxxum is a compact, high-spec tractor, taking over from the Farmall U Pro. The Maxxum is perhaps the longest running family of tractors by Case IH; it also gets a new lease of life.
More in Focus
Journal+
Targeting compact calving in Scotland
Sucklers
Targeting compact calving in Scotland
By Kieran Mailey on 31 January 2017
Journal+
The new 500 Vario set to impress at Punchestown
FTMTA Farm Machinery Show
The new 500 Vario set to impress at Punchestown
By James Maloney on 28 January 2017
Journal+
Kubota showcase the new M5 at the FTMTA Show
FTMTA Farm Machinery Show
Kubota showcase the new M5 at the FTMTA Show
By James Maloney on 27 January 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Journal+
The FTMTA Farm Machinery Show is showcasing the industry
Farm machinery
The FTMTA Farm Machinery Show is showcasing the industry
By James Maloney on 31 January 2017
Journal+
The new 500 Vario set to impress at Punchestown
FTMTA Farm Machinery Show
The new 500 Vario set to impress at Punchestown
By James Maloney on 28 January 2017
Journal+
Cross Engineering highlights its new machines
FTMTA Farm Machinery Show
Cross Engineering highlights its new machines
By James Maloney on 28 January 2017
Takeuchi TB153FR
Takeuchi TB153FR 5.5 tonne diggerFully offset boomManual half hitch ...
View ad
Takeuchi TB125
3 Tonne Mini DiggerRubber Tracks6625 hoursHammer PipedManual Hit...
View ad
JCB 8018 Mini Digger
2012 JCB 8018 Mini Digger2500 hoursCabin1.8 tonneGravemaster Dip...
View ad
2010 Takeuchi TB016
2010 Takeuchi TB016 - 1.5 Tonne Canopy Mini Digger2550 hoursYanmar Engin...
View ad
2008 Takeuchi TB180FR
2008 Takeuchi TB180FR 8.4 Tonne ExcavatorZero Tailing Offset BoomYan...
View ad

Place ad