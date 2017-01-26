Sign in to your account
ABP announces senior management changes

By on
Larry Goodman's ABP Food Group has appointed a new chief operating officer and managing director.
Larry Goodman's ABP Food Group has appointed a new chief operating officer and managing director.

ABP has announced that Finbarr McDonnell will take up the position of chief operating officer for ABP Food Group and will join the board of the company. McDonnell has worked in the company for many years, most recently as managing director of ABP Ireland and Poland. His new role will take on a wider group role supporting all of the business units.

Managing director

Replacing McDonnell as managing director is Martin Kane. The 43-year-old has been with the company for 21 years in various financial roles. For the last 10 years, he was finance director for ABP Ireland and Poland where he has worked closely with the ABP Ireland and Poland management teams in all aspects of the business including the acquisitions of the numerous Polish sites.

They will take up their roles from April.

ABP joins €1.6bn European food consortium

