Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 7 Member articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Advanced payments confirmed for October
Register below to read seven Member articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
/ / /

Advanced payments confirmed for October

By on
EU rules limit advanced payments to a maximum of 50% of claim value from mid-October.
EU rules limit advanced payments to a maximum of 50% of claim value from mid-October.

Advanced Basic Payment Scheme and greening payments worth 50% of claims are to be issued from 16 October, DAERA confirmed this week.

The payments will be for claims that ...

Please register or sign in to continue reading

More in News
Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: funding for local initiatives announced
News
Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: funding for local initiatives announced
By Anthony Jordan on 09 August 2017
Weekly podcast: dairy jobs scheme and the Tinahely show
News
Weekly podcast: dairy jobs scheme and the Tinahely show
By Thomas Hubert on 09 August 2017
Inside this week's Irish Farmers Journal
News
Inside this week's Irish Farmers Journal
By Farmers Journal on 09 August 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Member
Funding a TAMS II capital investment
Buildings
Funding a TAMS II capital investment
By Darren Carty on 08 August 2017
Member
CAP 2020: who wants what?
News
CAP 2020: who wants what?
By Thomas Hubert on 05 August 2017
Member
More landowners opting out of farming
News
More landowners opting out of farming
By Peter McCann on 09 August 2017
HISPEC SUPER 400 PUMP AGIATATOR
Kill Agricultural Services LtdMain Case IH dealers for Co Waterford and Sout...
View ad
2006 ABBEY 400 HTL GALVANISED PUMP AGIATOR
Kill Agricultural Services LtdMain Case IH dealers for Co Waterford and Sout...
View ad
CROSS PUMP AGITATOR
Kill Agricultural Services LtdMain Case IH dealers for Co Waterford and Sout...
View ad
MAJOR PUMP AGITATOR
Kill Agricultural Services LtdMain Case IH dealers for Co Waterford and Sout...
View ad
ROSSMORE PUMP AGITATOR
Kill Agricultural Services LtdMain Case IH dealers for Co Waterford and Sout...
View ad

Place ad