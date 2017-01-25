AFBI Crossnacreevy site to remain open

DAERA Minister Michelle McIlveen (left) attends an AFBI farm walk with host farmer Bill Brown in Millisle along with James Campbell of the Irish Farmers Journal (right).

NI Agriculture Minister Michelle McIlveen has announced that the Agri-Food and Biosciences Institute (AFBI) site due to be closed at Crossnacreevy will remain open for the foreseeable future.

Minister McIlveen has agreed that distinctiveness, uniformity and stability (DUS) testing for new grass and forage varieties will continue at the facility on the outskirts of Belfast. It was announced in 2015 that the lab was to close as part of a review of AFBI’s operations.

According to Northern Ireland’s Department of Agriculture, a recent feasibility study has determined that grass and clover DUS testing would continue at Crossnacreevy to serve the plant breeding industry across the UK.

Minister McIlveen said that activities at the AFBI lab would include developing a new grass variety evaluation system in partnership with the industry, including contributing to the creation of a recommended list.

The announcement comes as Northern Ireland Assembly elections are due to take place on 2 March.