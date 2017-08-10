Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 7 Member articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Agri jobs: dairy workers wanted across the country
Register below to read seven Member articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
/ / /

Agri jobs: dairy workers wanted across the country

By on
There are a range of jobs in the farming industry across the country, with dairy workers in demand.
There are a range of jobs in the farming industry across the country, with dairy workers in demand.

Assistant farm manager

An assistant farm manager is required on a Tipperary dairy farm, to assist with running a 190-cow herd.

The farm has a 26-unit parlour and accommodation is available.

For more details, click here.

General farm operatives

Mulrines Irish Orchards requires a number of general farm operatives on its farm in Kill, Co Kildare.

The role will entail all aspects of growing and harvesting apples. The successful candidate will be flexible, hard-working and willing to learn.

Farming and machinery experience are desirable.

For further details on this job, click here.

Dairy farm assistant

A Kildare dairy farm requires a dairy farm assistant for a growing 200-cow spring-calving herd.

Experience is not necessary but a keen interest and a good work ethic is essential.

For further details, click here.

Assistant farm manager

Saturn Farms requires an assistant farm manager to help with the running a 400-cow dairy farm in Cork.

Click here for more details.

Experienced dairy person

Mooretown Farm Ltd requires an experienced dairy person to assist on a modern dairy farm in Co Meath.

The main job role entails milling, calf rearing and operating farm machinery.

The successful candidate will receive a salary of €32,000/annum and accommodation is available.

To apply for this job, click here.

Grassland dairy enthusiast wanted in Scotland

An opportunity has arisen to join a large and expanding spring-calving dairy farm in southern Scotland.

The successful candidate will learn from the existing experienced team of grass enthusiasts to pave an exciting career in the dairy industry.

They will also gain exposure to all aspects of a grassland dairy including pasture management. On-the-job training provided with formal training sessions throughout the year.

A competitive salary is on offer and accommodation will be provided.

Experience is not necessary but a genuine interest and good work ethic is essential.

For further details on this position, click here.

More in News
Member
Appeals disallowed due to no evidence of postage of sheep census
News
Appeals disallowed due to no evidence of postage of sheep census
By Amy Forde on 10 August 2017
Member
Snake shock for Donegal farmer
News
Snake shock for Donegal farmer
By Contributor on 10 August 2017
Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: Ornua's PPI steady for June
News
Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: Ornua's PPI steady for June
By Anthony Jordan on 09 August 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Agri jobs: planting sweet potatoes in New Zealand and dairy workers
News
Agri jobs: planting sweet potatoes in New Zealand and dairy workers
By Amy Forde on 03 August 2017
Agri jobs: the latest jobs around the country
News
Agri jobs: the latest jobs around the country
By Amy Forde on 27 July 2017
Agri jobs: dairy workers wanted in Saudi Arabia and Cork
News
Agri jobs: dairy workers wanted in Saudi Arabia and Cork
By Amy Forde on 20 July 2017
Record LPs in good condition wanted for cash.
Honest & reputable! Beatles, Stones, Led Zep, U2, Cure etc. No classical or easy...
View ad
Save Time:
We complete all paperwork a farmer requires for the Bord Bia Scheme...
View ad
Heavy Grade Potable Water Storage Tanks 2,500, 5,000, 10,000, 15,000 & 20,000 litre
10 year guarantee. Water filters & outlet taps available...
View ad
CORK FARM PAINTERS
Farm buildings cleaned repaired and painted. We only use Top quality oxide and...
View ad
BOTTOM FILL 240 GALLON
25"84"44...
View ad

Place ad