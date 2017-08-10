Agri jobs: dairy workers wanted across the country

There are a range of jobs in the farming industry across the country, with dairy workers in demand.

Assistant farm manager

An assistant farm manager is required on a Tipperary dairy farm, to assist with running a 190-cow herd.

The farm has a 26-unit parlour and accommodation is available.

For more details, click here.

General farm operatives

Mulrines Irish Orchards requires a number of general farm operatives on its farm in Kill, Co Kildare.

The role will entail all aspects of growing and harvesting apples. The successful candidate will be flexible, hard-working and willing to learn.

Farming and machinery experience are desirable.

For further details on this job, click here.

Dairy farm assistant

A Kildare dairy farm requires a dairy farm assistant for a growing 200-cow spring-calving herd.

Experience is not necessary but a keen interest and a good work ethic is essential.

For further details, click here.

Assistant farm manager

Saturn Farms requires an assistant farm manager to help with the running a 400-cow dairy farm in Cork.

Click here for more details.

Experienced dairy person

Mooretown Farm Ltd requires an experienced dairy person to assist on a modern dairy farm in Co Meath.

The main job role entails milling, calf rearing and operating farm machinery.

The successful candidate will receive a salary of €32,000/annum and accommodation is available.

To apply for this job, click here.

Grassland dairy enthusiast wanted in Scotland

An opportunity has arisen to join a large and expanding spring-calving dairy farm in southern Scotland.

The successful candidate will learn from the existing experienced team of grass enthusiasts to pave an exciting career in the dairy industry.

They will also gain exposure to all aspects of a grassland dairy including pasture management. On-the-job training provided with formal training sessions throughout the year.

A competitive salary is on offer and accommodation will be provided.

Experience is not necessary but a genuine interest and good work ethic is essential.

For further details on this position, click here.