Agri jobs: positions available on organic and dairy farms

There is a wide range of jobs advertised around the country and in Australia this week.

A farm manager is required for a start up 500-acre organic farm in Co Kildare. The successful candidate will be responsible for management of the organic conversion of the farm, cattle procurement, animal welfare, grassland management, feed efficiency and DAFM documentation management. The role comes with an extremely competitive package (including accommodation) to entice top candidates. To apply, please send a copy of your CV and cover letter referencing box number: OFM17 to recruitirl@hotmail.com

Tutors

Dunhill Multi-Education Centre is seeking to expand its panel of tutors to deliver training nationwide on a part-time basis. There is a particular need for candidates interested in tutoring and practical training in the areas of agricultural mechanics, horticulture equine studies, horsemanship , farm accounts and farm business management. To apply email your CV before the 28 February closing date.

Student lambing experience

Hands-on learning experience available in a positive learning environment in Tipperary. Excellent accommodation and conditions available. Lambing commences on 12 March and runs to 31 March. Enquiries welcome.

Milk supply manager

The Union Dairy Company in South Australia is looking for a milk supply manager that will be responsible for the recruitment of suppliers, ongoing farmer support and transport and logistics. The successful candidate may have experience in a similar role (or) will be able to demonstrate experience in a farmer relations/ customer service role ie agribusiness banking etc. Particulars including remuneration and the position description will only be discussed with shortlisted applicants. All applications including cover letter and resume should be forwarded to Emma Kelly ekelly@midfield.com.au before the 23 January closing date.

The company is also recruiting for the position of QA manager and a plant production manager.

Kilkenny farm manager

A farm manager is required for a 280-cow dairy herd in the north Kilkenny area. Experience around dairy stock essential and accommodation may be provided. For more information email northkilkenny@gmail.com.

Sales

National Agrochemical Distributors Ltd in North Dublin is looking for a technical sales agronomist. The successful candidate, ideally from a farming background, will be responsible for maintaining and developing existing and new business. A degree in Agricultural Science or equivalent will be a prerequisite coupled with a background in or experience of crop production, preferably in the vegetable and fruit sectors. Salary and conditions will reflect qualifications and experience. Company car, laptop and mobile phone will be provided.

Please send cover letter and CV, with “agronomist” in the subject line to sales2@nadirl.com for the attention of the HR manager.

On-farm jobs

Dairy assistant required for a large dairy herd in Louth. Call 087-254 8214.

Experienced farm workers required for outdoor salad and vegetable production at Dockrells in Wexford. Email CVs to info@dockrells.com

Farm manager required for large and expanding pedigree herd in east Cork. Accommodation available and excellent remuneration. Call 087-985 0508.

Full-time farm manager position on spring calving herd in east Cork. Call 087-090 8205.

Full-time dairy position in Meath on a high EBI dairy farm with modern facilities. Supportive environment with excellent terms. Call 086-169 1945.

Full-time farm worker required for suckler herd in the south east, must be experienced with stock and machinery and be able to work on their own initiative, references required.

Teleporter driver needed on a waste facility in Waterford port on evenings and Saturdays. Call 087-778 6793.