Agricultural jobs in Ireland
Agricultural jobs in Ireland

By on
There are lots of jobs in dairying advertised this week and they are in Cork, Galway and Limerick.
Livestock foreman required in Co Cork

A foreman is required for day-to-day husbandry of a 350-cow autumn- and spring-calving herd. The successful candidate will be reporting to the farm manager and will be involved with the nutrition, breeding and rearing of youngstock to reach the targets set out by the farm owners. Those interested in applying should forward their CVs to farmjob2017@gmail.com.

Farm manager required in Co Cork

A person is required for a spring-calving herd in the east Cork area. Accommodation is available. According to the ad, this is a full-time position. Interested parties should phone 087-098 0205 before 30 January 2017.

Farm worker required in Co Cork

A 140-cow, high-EBI, grass-based, compact, spring-calving herd requires a farm worker for spring 2017. The worker will be required to perform various tasks such as rearing calves, milking cows and machinery work. To apply, please phone 086-893 1478 by 31 January 2017.

Farm worker required in Co Limerick

A farm worker is required for a dairy and beef farm in Co Limerick. Accommodation is available, according to the ad. Phone 086-810 4935 for more information.

Farm manager required in Co Galway

The worker will have responsibility for managing milking, grass management, calf rearing and general farm work on a 70-cow herd dairy farm.

Email healyjm@eircom.net to apply.

Dairy farm worker required in Co Cork

This is a position for young person wishing to gain experience in modern large-scale dairy farming. The ad says that accommodation is available.

Read more

Thirty vacancies on Bord Bia programmes

