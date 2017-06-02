AI and dairy calf registrations on the increase
By Caitríona Murphy on 02 June 2017
ICBF figures show that AI records are up 7.6% and there are almost 30,000 more dairy calves registered.
To continue reading this article please sign in here
Never registered before? Register now to read 7 Member articles for free here
More in News
By Amy Forde on 03 June 2017
By Phelim O'Neill on 03 June 2017
By Thomas Hubert on 03 June 2017
Related Stories
By Kieran Mailey on 23 May 2017
By Contributor on 24 May 2017
By Aidan Brennan on 17 May 2017
Experienced operators, references available. Call for details....
Clearance of quality ladies designer wear, shoes, vintage China and furniture and lamps. Various prices but very reasonable.
Call / text for add it info and more photos. NO CALLER ID calls will be answered...
West Cork, North Cork, Limerick & Clare.Contact Inspect 4...
All types of agricultural and residential doors. Call Pat for a free quote 029 6...
All types of agricultural roller doors. Grant approved....