Alltech acquires Spanish crop solutions company
By Lorcan Allen on 21 December 2016
Alltech has acquired Spanish crop solutions Solbiosur for an undisclosed sum.
By Phelim O'Neill on 22 December 2016
By Lorcan Allen on 12 December 2016
By Eoin Lowry on 15 December 2016
