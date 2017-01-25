Sign in to your account
An old cow grabs the headlines

By on
The Dealer was blown away by the reaction to a story on the death of the 'oldest cow in Ireland'.
The Dealer was blown away by the reaction to a story on the death of the 'oldest cow in Ireland'.
Journal+
Pressure mounts for â‚¬200 suckler cow payment
News
Pressure mounts for â‚¬200 suckler cow payment
By Adam Woods on 25 January 2017
Journal+
EXCLUSIVE: â‚¬30/cow dairy welfare scheme
News
EXCLUSIVE: â‚¬30/cow dairy welfare scheme
By Patrick Donohoe on 24 January 2017
Journal+
Hogan to address CAP, trade and Brexit at Navigating Global Trade event
News
Hogan to address CAP, trade and Brexit at Navigating Global Trade event
By Phelim O'Neill on 25 January 2017
Free
'Oldest cow in Ireland' passes away
News
'Oldest cow in Ireland' passes away
By Tommy Moyles on 23 January 2017
Journal+
Cattle prices: Demand for cows solid in Skibbereen
Markets
Cattle prices: Demand for cows solid in Skibbereen
By Tommy Moyles on 20 January 2017
Journal+
Farmer Writes: counting the fertiliser and meal costs
Farmer Writes
Farmer Writes: counting the fertiliser and meal costs
By Tommy Moyles on 17 January 2017
