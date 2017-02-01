Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 10 Journal+ articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Arla to invest £37.5m across UK sites
Register below to read ten Journal+ articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
Irish Country Living
/ / /

Arla to invest £37.5m across UK sites

By on
The European dairy giant also plans to increase investment in value-added products.
The European dairy giant also plans to increase investment in value-added products.

The European dairy giant will invest £1.6m into its Oswestry factory to keep it at the forefront of the dairy industry.

Arla Foods is to invest almost £40m across its UK sites and its logistics operations this year.

The investment will mark a 51% rise on last year for the farmer-owned dairy company.

Arla’s UK managing director Tomas Pietrangeli said: “Last year I unveiled the most ambitious UK business strategy to date to make Arla a household brand by 2020 and grow its revenue by nearly a third.”

Taw Valley creamery in Devon will see £5m invested to increase capacity and another £5m will be spent at Stourton in Leeds.

Global operations

The UK figure is part of a £285m investment that Arla Foods plans to make globally this year in its production facilities in Denmark, the UK, Germany and Sweden, with more than half of the spend going into Danish operations.

Arla Foods, one of the EU’s largest dairy companies, plans to increase its investment in processing plants by €335m this year.

This represents an almost 50% increase in capital investment as it seeks to turn more of its farmers’ milk into higher value products such as mozzarella cheese.

Pedar Tuborgh, CEO, said: “With these investments we continue our relentless pursuit of the goals in our Strategy 2020 to move more milk from bulk into brands and improve the profitability for our farmer owners.”

Arla Co-op has its headquarters in Denmark but is owned by 12,500 farmers in Denmark, Sweden, Germany, Luxemburg, the UK, Belgium and the Netherlands. It expects milk supplies to increase following the recovery in prices after the oversupply in the first half of last year.

Growing market

In 2015, Arla launched a five-year strategy focusing on moving milk from a bulk commodity to producing branded foods and ingredients under its brands Arla, Castello and Lurpac.

Tuborgh said mozzarella as a topping for frozen pizzas was seen as a growing market, prompting Arla to invest €13m in its mozzarella plant in Denmark, which is one of the biggest in the world.

Read more

February milk prices increase in the UK

More in Dairy
Journal+
Two co-ops launch fixed milk price schemes
News
Two co-ops launch fixed milk price schemes
By Jack Kennedy on 01 February 2017
Journal+
Dairy management notes for this week
Management
Dairy management notes for this week
By Aidan Brennan on 01 February 2017
Journal+
New players on milk replacer market
Young stock
New players on milk replacer market
By Aidan Brennan on 01 February 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Journal+
Glanbia expands its US cheese production
News
Glanbia expands its US cheese production
By Eoin Lowry on 31 January 2017
Journal+
Arla to invest in €335m in 2017
Companies
Arla to invest in €335m in 2017
By Eoin Lowry on 01 February 2017
Journal+
Glanbia enters new cheese joint venture in the US
News
Glanbia enters new cheese joint venture in the US
By Eoin Lowry on 27 January 2017
Holstein Friesian/TAAFFE AUCTIONS
041-9881288Co. MEATHCARNAROSS DAIRY SALE80 FRESH CALVEDHEIFERS & C...
View ad
6 maiden friesian heifers
6 maiden heifers from high solids herd0863434878...
View ad
TAAFFE AUCTIONS
TAAFFE AUCTIONS041-9881288Co. MEATHUSED MACHINERYAUCTION-NEW DATESAT...
View ad
A.T Garage doors
All types of agricultural roller doors. Grant approved....
View ad
Semen from top Austrian bulls.
High Fat & Protein. Valuable calves. www.celticsires.ie ...
View ad

Place ad