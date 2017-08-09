Around the country in pictures.

This week, our photographers were in Gortin and Plumbridge.
-
Wilf Buckle from the Lake District judging the Bluefaced Leicester ewe class at the Plumbridge Show. \ Houston Green
-
Stephanie Armstrong, her daughter Jessica (two) and aunt Anne Moore with her Beltrim Jacob, all from Gortin, at the Gortin show and sale. \ Houston Green
-
Sean McAllister, Ballycastle; Joseph Duff, Omagh; sheep inspector Gordon Connor from Edinburgh; and Adrian
Hamilton, Gortin, at the Jacob sheep show and sale in Gortin. \ Houston Green
-
Gordon Patterson and his brother Alan from Newtownstewart won the SJ Gibson Cow and Calf Championship Cup, and his daughter Amy (11) proudly displays the winning rosettes at Plumbridge Show. \ Houston Green
-
James Warnock, Plumbridge; Tom O’Neill (eight) with his dad David, Donemana, and Oliver Loughran, Cookstown, at the Plumbridge Show. \ Houston Green
-
Tommy Johnstone, Magherafelt, Robert Kilgore, Strabane, Harry Keenan and Derek Rea, both from Moneymore, along with Thomas Davidson, Magherafelt, at the Plumbridge Show. \ Houston Green
-
Cheryl and Alan Boyd from Drumquin, along with James and Bernie McGrath from Omagh, at the show and sale of Jacob sheep in Gortin. \ Houston Green
-
Reader's picture: Evelyn O'Rahilly sent us in this picture of Emily O'Rahilly helping out on the farm in Mallow, Co Cork.
You can send in your photos to us at readerspics@farmersjournal.ie or tweet us @IFJ_PictureDesk