Around the country in pictures.

This week our photographers were in Mallow and Navan and at the Tinahely and Bonniconlon Agricultural Shows.
Eight year old Katie Jones, Gorey, Co. Wexford and her first prizewinner at the 82nd Tinahely Show at Fairwood Park. \ John Caffrey
Sarah Murray, Moate,Co. Westmeath with the Davy Sands winner of the U2,500 Beef Bullock at the 82nd Tinahely Show at Fairwood Park. \ John Caffrey
Heavy showers did not dampen the spirits of people attending Bonniconlon Agricultural Show. \ Michael Mc Laughlin
Freshly harvested Irish New Season carrots take centre stage in Co. Meath at Meade Potato Company's Family Fun Day as they celebrate the significant contribution this vegetable has made to the Irish national diet and economy. Carrot consumption has grown by 15% in Ireland in the last two years with the national carrot crop contributing 16.7 million euro to the economy. The Family Fun Day on the Farm on Saturday 5th Aug was a local school fundraiser that attracted approx 5000 people looking for f
Judge Brian McAdam, Monaghan, and Ray Devine, Chairman of the Bonniconlon Poultry Awards, and Charlie Bourke, Knockmore, Co. Mayo, with "Phoenix" the Cockrell and "Indian Runner", Champion Birds Of The Show. \ Michael Mc Laughlin
Gillian Davis from Williamstown, Co Galway, cleans her Charolais heffier Bella for judging at Bonniconlon Agricultural Show. \ Michael Mc Laughlin
READERS PIC: Evelyn O'Rahilly sent us in this photo of Emily O'Rahilly helping out on the farm in Mallow, Co. Cork.
You can send your pictures in to us at readerspics@farmersjournal.ie or tweet us @IFJ_PictureDesk