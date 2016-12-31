Sign in to your account
Around the country in pictures this week

By on
This week our photographers were in Galway, Portlaoise and Kildare.
This week our photographers were in Galway, Portlaoise and Kildare.

Browse the photo gallery above and see a selection of the photos below. You can send your photos to readerspics@farmersjournal.ie or Tweet @IFJ_picturedesk.

Richard Milligan, Roberstown, Co Kildare, moves his Hereford cross beef stock to a strip of fresh Stego fodder rape.

Martin Healy from Castlecomer paring cows feet for David Stone, Luggacurren, Portlaoise.

Sean McManus from Ballinamore at Ballyjamesduff Mart.

Gerard Niland returning Texel Ewes to the main flock on the farm of Padraic Niland in Ardrahan, Co Galway.

Free
NI agri food features on new year honours list
News
NI agri food features on new year honours list
By Peter McCann on 31 December 2016
Free
Bird flu found in wild duck in Co Wexford
News
Bird flu found in wild duck in Co Wexford
By Amy Nora Fitzgibbon on 30 December 2016
Free
Oil prices set for biggest annual gain since 2009
News
Oil prices set for biggest annual gain since 2009
By Amy Nora Fitzgibbon on 30 December 2016
