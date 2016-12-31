Around the country in pictures this week
By Photo Desk on 31 December 2016
This week our photographers were in Galway, Portlaoise and Kildare.
Browse the photo gallery above and see a selection of the photos below. You can send your photos to readerspics@farmersjournal.ie or Tweet @IFJ_picturedesk.
Richard Milligan, Roberstown, Co Kildare, moves his Hereford cross beef stock to a strip of fresh Stego fodder rape.
Martin Healy from Castlecomer paring cows feet for David Stone, Luggacurren, Portlaoise.
Sean McManus from Ballinamore at Ballyjamesduff Mart.
Gerard Niland returning Texel Ewes to the main flock on the farm of Padraic Niland in Ardrahan, Co Galway.
By Peter McCann on 31 December 2016
By Amy Nora Fitzgibbon on 30 December 2016
By Amy Nora Fitzgibbon on 30 December 2016
