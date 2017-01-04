Around the country in pictures this week

This week our photographers were in Livingstone, Markethill and Ballycastle.
Brian Beagan, Keady; Ellen Livingstone, Caledon; Sarah Grant, Tynan; Seamie Connolly and Shane Lappin, both from Keady, at the New Year’s Eve Livingstone tractor run, Armagh, in aid of the Southern Area Hospice Services. \ Houston Green
Mark King from Armagh with his sons Harry (3) and Matthew (4) at the Livingstone charity tractor run in aid of Southern Area Hospice Services. \ Houston Green
Matthew and Samuel Adair from Hamiltonsbawn with their uncle John Speers and John’s father Eric at the NI Fleckvieh Show and Sale, Markethill. \ Houston Green
James, David and Eunice McCann, all from Lurgan, at the NI Fleckvieh show and sale in Markethill.
\ Houston Green
The catering crew at the Ballycastle and district annual ploughing match, Armoy. Included are Linda Morrison from Dervock, Noreen and Kerry Jamison from Navan, Susan McCurdy from Ballycastle and Robert Morrison from Dervock. \ Houston Green
Ben Sergeant of Ben Sergeant Tractors, Massey Ferguson dealer, Portadown, generously sponsored £100 for every tractor in the Livingstone tractor run, Armagh, on New Year’s Eve in aid of the Southern Area Hospice Services. \ Houston Green
Hugh Henderson from Bushmills, Henry Shannon from Cloghmills and his grandson Reece Wilson (8), Jeffrey Mark from Broughshane and Alan Law from Ballymena at the Ballycastle and district annual ploughing match, Armoy. \ Houston Green
Sam Loughery from Limavady, James Adair from Ballyclare and Jack O’Brien from Enniskillen enjoying a warming plate of stew at the Ballycastle and district annual ploughing match, Armoy. \ Houston Green
