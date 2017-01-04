Around the country in pictures this week

This week our photographers were in Newport, Paradise and Longford.
Reader’s photo: Michael Keogh sent us in this photo of farmers Joseph Burbage from Clonbalt, James Keogh from Freehalman and Michael Gannon from Cooleeney, all Co Longford, discussing the farming year. You can send your photos into us at readerspics@farmersjournal.ie or Tweet us @IFJ_picturedesk
Ailbe Ryan, Sean Carew and James Carew, from Cappawhite, at the Christmas dairy sale in Newport, Co Tipperary. \ Mike Hoare
Cian Ryan, Eoghan Ryan and Shane Ryan, from Cappawhite, at the Christmas dairy sale in Newport, Co Tipperary. \ Mike Hoare
Conor O’Brien, William O’Brien and Mike Gleeson, Cappamore, at the Christmas dairy sale in Newport, Co Tipperary. \ Mike Hoare
The ASA in association with the Irish Farmers Journal presenting travel bursaries worth €4,000 to four UCD third year ag-science students who will complete their professional work experience placement overseas in 2017. At the awards presentation were (l to r) Aoife Osborne, PWE placement co-ordinator, UCD; Mary Delaney ASA president; Conor Doyle, Wexford; Jack O’Donnell, Waterford; Nicole Groyer, Dublin; Ellen Buckley, Cork and David Leydon, commercial director, Irish Farmers Journal.
Suckler farmer Stephen Rossiter, who farms a mixture of tillage and dry stock, with some of his fat stock beef heifers on farm at Paradise, Tomhaggard, Co Wexford. \ Ramona Farrelly
