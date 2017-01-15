Around the country in pictures this week
Enda Monaghan, an organic sheep farmer at Caherlistrane, Headford, Co Galway, feeding his flock of Kerry Hill, Belclare and Suffolk sheep. \ David Ruffles.
Carnaross Mart clerk gets the auction under way at the mart’s sheep sale, which took place on Tuesday evening. \ Ramona Farrelly
A trailer load of sheep is loaded up after the sale at Carnaross Mart earlier this week. \ Ramona Farrelly
Sam Ireland, Dylan Symes and Oisin Cullen, all from Roundwood, Co Wicklow, and Colaiste Chraobh Abhann, Wicklow, showcasing their project Innovations in feeding technology for livestock at the BT Young Scientist Exhibition this week at the RDS. \ Ramona Farrelly
An overall view of the action at this year’s BT Young Scientist Competition.
Philip O’Dwyer checks his cows springing up to calve on the home farm at Ballinurra, Carrick-on-Suir, Co Tipperary. Philip runs a spring-calving suckler herd of 80 Simmental and Limousin-cross cows in partnership.
Suckler farmer Mark Serviss from Kilbeggan, Co Westmeath, feeding his three-month-old bought-in dairy bull calves. Mark keeps his stock calves until they reach one year old, before selling them as forward stores. \ Ramona Farrelly.
Stock on show at the annual January gems sale of Texel females from the Blue Gates, Corbo, Curley, Farmhill, Kilrail House, Redford and Straidarrann pedigree flocks at Ballymena Mart. \ Houston Green.
Farmers keep an eye on selling at Elphin Mart on Monday. The sale featured a special entry of over 90 in-calf sucklers, with a strong demand for good-quality heifers. \ Brian Farrell