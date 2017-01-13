Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 10 Journal+ articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Company fined after traumatic fruit-packing accident involving Irish woman
Register below to read ten Journal+ articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
Irish Country Living
/ / /

Company fined after traumatic fruit-packing accident involving Irish woman

By on
An Australian labour hire company has been fined $60,000 (€42,352) as a result of an incident in which the daughter of a well-known Tipperary contractor suffered extensive scalp-related injuries.
An Australian labour hire company has been fined $60,000 (€42,352) as a result of an incident in which the daughter of a well-known Tipperary contractor suffered extensive scalp-related injuries.

On 7 November 2015, Annie Dunne, daughter of Pat Dunne of Pat Dunne Agri Contractors in Co Tipperary, was working in a fruit-packing facility in Shepparton, Australia when her hair became caught in a conveyor belt.

The young woman was assessing the underside of a conveyor belt in order to clean it when her hair became entangled in a rotating drive shaft and her scalp was torn from her head. One of her ears was also torn off in the incident.

On Thursday this week, the labour hire company for the facility was fined $60,000 (€42,280) by a magistrate's court in Shepparton as a result of the incident.

This truly was a shocking incident that has changed this young woman’s life in a split second

T&R Contracting of Shepparton, Victoria, pleaded guilty of failing to provide a safe working environment by not providing instruction and training, and was also ordered to pay court costs of $8,091 (€5,701).

Appalling incident

Marnie Williams, executive director of health and safety with government body WorkSafe, says the circumstances of the incident were appalling.

“This truly was a shocking incident that has changed this young woman’s life in a split second,” Ms Williams said in a statement.

“It’s staggering that workers were expected to clean machines which were still in operation. All workers at this business were exposed to serious risks to their health and safety because a safe system of work was not in place.”

Kalafatis Packing Pty Ltd and Dimitrios Vagelatos, the manager of the packing plant, are also each facing charges over the incident and are due to appear in court at a later date.

Tractor run

Last December, some 260 tractors turned out in Nenagh to raise funds for the victim and her family. Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal at the time, Damien Dunne, Annie's brother, said the run went "very well", with traffic stewards and guards coming out to help direct it. "They were absolutely soaked," he said. "But they were there helping us out all the same."

A campaign set up by the family to help fund the cost of travelling and medical expenses incurred as a result of the accident has raised over $35,000 (€24,964) so far.

Before the accident, Annie Dunne was travelling around Australia and in November 2015 she began working at the fruit-packing facility to fulfil the number of days of regional work required to extend her working holiday visa for a second year.

Read more

Tractors brave Desmond in aid of farm accident victim

More in News
Free
Long-term milk price of 32c/litre - Glanbia
News
Long-term milk price of 32c/litre - Glanbia
By on 13 January 2017
Free
GLAS I and II payments to continue next week – IFA
News
GLAS I and II payments to continue next week – IFA
By Amy Nora Fitzgibbon on 13 January 2017
Free
Glanbia and Carbery set December milk prices
News
Glanbia and Carbery set December milk prices
By Caitríona Murphy on 13 January 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Free
Fonterra milk supply down 6% in 2016
News
Fonterra milk supply down 6% in 2016
By Amy Nora Fitzgibbon on 12 January 2017
Single, Separated, Divorced or Widowed?
If you're looking for a genuine relationship call Intro, Ireland's Nationwide da...
View ad
farm hand services
farm hand services Tipperary ...relief milker.calving.Pigs.turkeys.chicken e...
View ad
Magnum Fodder Beet
Armer pulled, loaded ex yard. ...
View ad
Payroll and Bookkeeping Cork
Are you a farmer or small farming company in the Cork area? Do you need to sor...
View ad
Hay for Sale
250 bales of good quality hay. Enfield area. Saved w/c 18 July. Has balers choi...
View ad

Place ad