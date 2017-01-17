Ballygiblin estate returns to the market
By Shirley Busteed on 19 January 2017
Ballygiblin estate, Cecilstown, Mallow, stands on 140 acres, writes Shirley Busteed.
More in Property
By Shirley Busteed on 16 January 2017
By Shirley Busteed on 09 January 2017
Related Stories
By Jack Kennedy on 11 January 2017
ASHBOURNE, CO. MEATHAsking Price €1.5mASHBOURNE, CO. MEATHDONAGHMORE, DU...
CO. LONGFORDFriday 2nd December in the Longford Arms Hotel,Longford at 3pm...
For Sale - Agricultural & Forestry Land 77.55 ha (191.6 acres), Ballinascorn...
AT MIDDLEFIELD, KILDIMO, CO LIMERICK.PUBLIC AUCTION DECEMBER 8th at 3pmDUN...
sites, half acre sites good road frontage , subject to PP, 5 miles from Abbeyf...