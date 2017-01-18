Sign in to your account
code
Ballygiblin estate returns to the market

By on
Ballygiblin estate, Cecilstown, Mallow stands on 140 acres, writes Shirley Busteed.
Ballygiblin estate, Cecilstown, Mallow stands on 140 acres, writes Shirley Busteed.

Ballygiblin estate, Cecilstown, Mallow, Co Cork is back on the market. Standing on circa 140 acres, the property was originally offered for sale about two years ago and is now being marketed by private treaty through sole agent Barry Auctioneers, South Mall, Cork. Known for its historic connections, the property comes to the market with the remains of the 18th century Ballygiblin Manor House, the original limestone stable block and a four-bedroom period farm house. Once home to a thriving stud farm, the property is expected to appeal to a range of prospective buyers, especially given the keen price tag of €1.5 million (€10,700/acre).

136-acre field

With the exception of circa four acres, the farm is almost laid out in one big circa 136-acre field that is serviced by the long entrance into the property. Let out for tillage for the past circa eight years, the land is reported to be “mostly good quality arable limestone ground,” suited to any farming enterprise. Presently, some of the land has been sown to winter crops while the remainder is in stubble.

For more, see this week’s Irish Country Living

