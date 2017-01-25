Beef Management Notes 28 January 2017
By Adam Woods on 26 January 2017
Beef editor Adam Woods looks at grazing autumn-born calves outdoors, hitting BDGP requirements, purchasing dairy calves and profiles the next livestock demo in Raphoe next Wednesday 1 February.
More in Beef
By Nathan Tuffy on 25 January 2017
By Ciarán Lenehan on 25 January 2017
By Darren Carty on 25 January 2017
Related Stories
By Odile Evans on 24 January 2017
By Ciarán Lenehan on 21 January 2017
By Adam Woods on 20 January 2017
New Heavy Duty galvanized cattle scales.Rodent proof cable inside the hydrauli...
EVERY SATURDAY10.30AMWEANLINGSEVERY WEDNESDAYEVENING AT 4PMSHEEP SAL...
Weanling heifers raffle based on the Irish lotto bonus ball. 1-47 numbers.I...