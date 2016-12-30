Beef management notes: fresh feed
By Adam Woods on 30 December 2016
Beef and suckler editor Adam Woods offers management tips on fresh feed for housed stock.
Where animals are on a high level of feed or are being fed ad-lib, it is essential that troughs are kept clean at all times. Where feeding a total mixed ration, don’t discharge fresh feed on top of stale feed. Where feeding ad-lib, make sure that troughs are kept clean at all times.
For animals on high-concentrate diets, it’s important that diets don’t change suddenly as this can cause digestive upsets and really hit thrive.
Keep an eye on meal levels and make sure to order in time so you don’t run out or have to change the meal for a few days.
Make sure animals are getting adequate roughage and take note of feed intakes to make sure they are hitting targets. Make sure vermin or birds are not soiling feed and affecting intakes.
More in Beef
By Darren Carty on 02 January 2017
By Adam Woods on 29 December 2016
By Ciarán Lenehan on 15 December 2016
Related Stories
By Darren Carty on 28 December 2016
By Farmers Journal on 14 December 2016
New Heavy Duty galvanized cattle scales.Rodent proof cable inside the hydrauli...
EVERY SATURDAY10.30AMWEANLINGSEVERY WEDNESDAYEVENING AT 4PMSHEEP SAL...
Weanling heifers raffle based on the Irish lotto bonus ball. 1-47 numbers.I...
genuine stock. 12 available - all 4/5* rated. Ready to go in calf. very docile,...
Hydraulic cattle crush winner of safety award at ploughing chamionships and winn...