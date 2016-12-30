Beef management notes: fresh feed

Beef and suckler editor Adam Woods offers management tips on fresh feed for housed stock.

Where animals are on a high level of feed or are being fed ad-lib, it is essential that troughs are kept clean at all times. Where feeding a total mixed ration, don’t discharge fresh feed on top of stale feed. Where feeding ad-lib, make sure that troughs are kept clean at all times.

For animals on high-concentrate diets, it’s important that diets don’t change suddenly as this can cause digestive upsets and really hit thrive.

Keep an eye on meal levels and make sure to order in time so you don’t run out or have to change the meal for a few days.

Make sure animals are getting adequate roughage and take note of feed intakes to make sure they are hitting targets. Make sure vermin or birds are not soiling feed and affecting intakes.

Beef management notes