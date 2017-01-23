Beef prices: tighter supplies lifting prices
By Darren Carty on 23 January 2017
Farmers are starting to benefit from the supply-demand balance switching in their favour.
More in Beef
By Tommy Moyles on 23 January 2017
By Tommy Moyles on 21 January 2017
By Nathan Tuffy on 21 January 2017
Related Stories
By Tommy Moyles on 23 January 2017
By Tommy Moyles on 21 January 2017
By Tommy Moyles on 20 January 2017
Well bred young bulls available from high production, classified excellent dams....
Well bred young bulls available from high production, classified excellent dams....
12--36 Months Fertility Tested Easy Calving Can Deliver ...