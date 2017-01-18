Beef trends: factory appetite curbing Brexit pressure
By Darren Carty on 19 January 2017
Brexit negotiations are dominating national headlines, but at ground level, the trade remains steady, with firm demand continuing to underpin the trade.
More in Beef
Related Stories
By Kieran Mailey on 18 January 2017
By Kieran Mailey on 18 January 2017
By Peter Varley on 11 January 2017
Well bred young bulls available from high production, classified excellent dams....
Well bred young bulls available from high production, classified excellent dams....
12--36 Months Fertility Tested Easy Calving Can Deliver ...