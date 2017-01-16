Belgian Blue bulls dominate new ICBF terminal AI list

The ICBF has recently updated the indices of all animals in the ICBF database, Adam Woods reports.

The top 10 list released on Monday includes six Belgian Blues, two Charolais, one Parthenaise and one Limousin.

1 Giga Du Bois Remont

Top of the list is the Belgian Blue bull Giga Du Bois Remont (RGG) from the Dovea Genetics stud in Tipperary with a terminal index of €186. Calving difficulty is 10.5% and carcase traits is +40kg on weight and +2.85 on conformation. He is currently in high supply and costs €10/straw. RGG currently has 1,031 calving records in the database.

2 Ailoi

Second on the list is the Parthenaise bull Ailoi (PT2201) from NCBC. PT2201 has a terminal index of €176, calving difficulty of 5.4%, +41kg for carcase weight and +2.12 for carcase conformation. He is currently in medium supply and costs €35/straw. PT2201 has only 31 calving records in the database.

3 Mullary Intrepid

Taking the third spot on the list is the Limousin bull Mullary Intrepid (LM4093). He comes in with a terminal index of €173, a calving difficulty of 6.7%, +41kg for carcase traits and +2.63 for carcase conformation. He is currently in high supply, costs €16/straw and has 138 calving records in the database.

The table below outlines the details of all the bulls in the top 10 list:

NCBC has five bulls on the list, Dovea has three, Bova has one and Eurogene has one. In order for bulls to make the list, they must have calving records in the database, be genotyped and calving difficulty reliability must be greater than 50%.

