Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 10 Journal+ articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Belgian Blue bulls dominate new ICBF terminal AI list
Register below to read ten Journal+ articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
Irish Country Living
/ / /

Belgian Blue bulls dominate new ICBF terminal AI list

By on
The ICBF has recently updated the indices of all animals in the ICBF database, Adam Woods reports.
The ICBF has recently updated the indices of all animals in the ICBF database, Adam Woods reports.

The top 10 list released on Monday includes six Belgian Blues, two Charolais, one Parthenaise and one Limousin.

1 Giga Du Bois Remont

Top of the list is the Belgian Blue bull Giga Du Bois Remont (RGG) from the Dovea Genetics stud in Tipperary with a terminal index of €186. Calving difficulty is 10.5% and carcase traits is +40kg on weight and +2.85 on conformation. He is currently in high supply and costs €10/straw. RGG currently has 1,031 calving records in the database.

2 Ailoi

Second on the list is the Parthenaise bull Ailoi (PT2201) from NCBC. PT2201 has a terminal index of €176, calving difficulty of 5.4%, +41kg for carcase weight and +2.12 for carcase conformation. He is currently in medium supply and costs €35/straw. PT2201 has only 31 calving records in the database.

3 Mullary Intrepid

Taking the third spot on the list is the Limousin bull Mullary Intrepid (LM4093). He comes in with a terminal index of €173, a calving difficulty of 6.7%, +41kg for carcase traits and +2.63 for carcase conformation. He is currently in high supply, costs €16/straw and has 138 calving records in the database.

The table below outlines the details of all the bulls in the top 10 list:

NCBC has five bulls on the list, Dovea has three, Bova has one and Eurogene has one. In order for bulls to make the list, they must have calving records in the database, be genotyped and calving difficulty reliability must be greater than 50%.

Read more

Salers and simmentals dominate new replacement list



Click here for ICBF terminal beef bull index

More in News
Free
NI Assembly vote on cuts to RHI tariffs adjourned for a week
News
NI Assembly vote on cuts to RHI tariffs adjourned for a week
By Peter McCann on 16 January 2017
Free
French parliament debates CCTV welfare monitoring in slaughterhouses
World
French parliament debates CCTV welfare monitoring in slaughterhouses
By Thomas Hubert on 16 January 2017
Free
Cattle stolen while farmer in hospital
News
Cattle stolen while farmer in hospital
By Odile Evans on 16 January 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Free
Salers and Simmentals dominate new replacement list
Salers and Simmentals dominate new replacement list
By Adam Woods on 12 January 2017
Journal+
New pedigree programme ‘waste of time’
News
New pedigree programme ‘waste of time’
By Shane Murphy on 10 January 2017
Journal+
Herd focus: Boherard Blues
Pedigree
Herd focus: Boherard Blues
By Shane Murphy on 10 January 2017
Single, Separated, Divorced or Widowed?
If you're looking for a genuine relationship call Intro, Ireland's Nationwide da...
View ad
farm hand services
farm hand services Tipperary ...relief milker.calving.Pigs.turkeys.chicken e...
View ad
Magnum Fodder Beet
Armer pulled, loaded ex yard. ...
View ad
Payroll and Bookkeeping Cork
Are you a farmer or small farming company in the Cork area? Do you need to sor...
View ad
Hay for Sale
250 bales of good quality hay. Enfield area. Saved w/c 18 July. Has balers choi...
View ad

Place ad