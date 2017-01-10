Sign in to your account
Beloved pet goes missing from farm in Co Clare

By on
Jenny, a one-year-old cross between a sheepdog and a springer spaniel, went missing from a drystock farm on Sunday evening and her owners are appealing for information.
Jenny, a one-year-old cross between a sheepdog and a springer spaniel, went missing from a drystock farm on Sunday evening and her owners are appealing for information.

Jenny, a cross between a sheepdog and a springer spaniel, went missing on Sunday evening after a number of gunshots caused by game hunters were fired near her home in Tulla, Co Clare. Siobhán McMahon, the dog’s owner, said that the pet ran off and she has not been seen since.

We even brought another dog so that she might be attracted by the barking

“We’ve been out every day driving around the area,” she said. “We even brought another dog so that she might be attracted by the barking. Jenny is a shy dog, she is neutered and she won’t approach people.” Siobhán has advertised the missing dog on Facebook and Twitter and has asked that anyone who has any information to contact her on 086-1916572 or 087-7720965.

