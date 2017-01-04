Book your place at the Conference today!
By Farmers Journal on 04 January 2017
The Irish Farmers Journal in association with AIB and First Trust are organising two conferences on “Navigating Global Trade”.
The first conference takes place in the Ramada Hotel, Shaws Bridge, Belfast on Thursday 26 January from 8.30am to 1pm with the second conference taking place in the RDS, Dublin 4 on Friday 27 January. For Dublin bookings, go to www.farmersjournal.ie/booking or email conference@farmersjournal.ie. Tickets €150. For Belfast bookings, call 00353-1-4199578. Tickets £120.
