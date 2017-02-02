Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 10 Journal+ articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Bord Bia and I – marketing in Dubai
Register below to read ten Journal+ articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
Irish Farmers Journal
/ / /

Bord Bia and I – marketing in Dubai

By on
Mary Phelan meets Diarmuid Greene who is a Bord Bia marketing fellow in Dubai.
Mary Phelan meets Diarmuid Greene who is a Bord Bia marketing fellow in Dubai.
More in Careers
Free
High competition for Teagasc jobs
Careers
High competition for Teagasc jobs
By Laura Roddy on 01 February 2017
Journal+
IT Carlow exhibiting at the Agri Career Fair
Education
IT Carlow exhibiting at the Agri Career Fair
By Laura Roddy on 26 January 2017
Journal+
Eating disorders & exam time
Education
Eating disorders & exam time
By Mary Phelan on 06 January 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Journal+
Defend the UK market while building international trade – McCarthy
Global Trade
Defend the UK market while building international trade – McCarthy
By Eoin Lowry on 02 February 2017
Journal+
Eat local and eat Irish
Consumer
Eat local and eat Irish
By Ciara Leahy on 26 January 2017
Journal+
Quality assurance scheme 'ready to go'
News
Quality assurance scheme 'ready to go'
By Matthew Halpin on 30 January 2017
Dairy Herds Person Required
for 200 cow Autumn/Spring calving herd. Must have good stockmanship & machinery ...
View ad
General Farm Worker/ Milker
West Limerick - General Farm Worker/ Milker for 100 dairy cow herd, may suit cou...
View ad
Herdsperson
...
View ad
General Farm Worker/ Milker
Co. Wicklow - General Farm Worker/Milker for 160 dairy cow herd. Ref 903....
View ad
General Farm Worker/ Milker
...
View ad

Place ad