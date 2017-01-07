Brain drain at Teagasc continues

I see that another big name has departed Teagasc in favour of a life in the education world.

Professor Cathal O’Donoghue has been announced as the new Dean of Arts, Social Sciences and Celtic Studies with the National University of Ireland Galway (NUIG).

Previously Cathal served as the Head of Rural Economy and Development Programme with Teagasc based in Athenry. A graduate of UCC, O’Donoghue has a degree in statistics and economics. He also has post-grads from Oxford and Warwick, UCD and the London School of Economics.

Prior to Teagasc, he worked with the Economic and Social Research Institute, or the ESRI to you and me.

Latest in a line

O’Donoghue is the most recent high-profile name to leave Teagasc in the past year.

In July, Paul Crosson converted from beef to dairy. He left Teagasc as one of the most respected beef men in the country to join Co Monaghan co-op LacPatrick as group technical support manager.

Shortly after that, it was announced that Dr Thia Hennessy was leaving to take up a position in UCC’s economics division, while tillage adviser Tim O’Donovan left to join Seedtech.

Husband and wife combo Rogier Schulte and Rachel Creamer left Teagasc last year too for a return to academia. Adam Woods left Teagasc in the backend to join the Irish Farmers Journal as the suckler and beef editor.

It sure does highlight the difficulty a State body has when competing with the private sector.

Teagasc director Professor Gerry Boyle has previously said the departure of such high-profile names shows the depth of talent in the body.

Read more

Boyle explains the Teagasc brain drain