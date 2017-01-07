Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 10 Journal+ articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Brain drain at Teagasc continues
Register below to read ten Journal+ articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
Irish Country Living
/ / /

Brain drain at Teagasc continues

By on
I see that another big name has departed Teagasc in favour of a life in the education world.
I see that another big name has departed Teagasc in favour of a life in the education world.

Professor Cathal O’Donoghue has been announced as the new Dean of Arts, Social Sciences and Celtic Studies with the National University of Ireland Galway (NUIG).

Previously Cathal served as the Head of Rural Economy and Development Programme with Teagasc based in Athenry. A graduate of UCC, O’Donoghue has a degree in statistics and economics. He also has post-grads from Oxford and Warwick, UCD and the London School of Economics.

Prior to Teagasc, he worked with the Economic and Social Research Institute, or the ESRI to you and me.

Latest in a line

O’Donoghue is the most recent high-profile name to leave Teagasc in the past year.

In July, Paul Crosson converted from beef to dairy. He left Teagasc as one of the most respected beef men in the country to join Co Monaghan co-op LacPatrick as group technical support manager.

Shortly after that, it was announced that Dr Thia Hennessy was leaving to take up a position in UCC’s economics division, while tillage adviser Tim O’Donovan left to join Seedtech.

Husband and wife combo Rogier Schulte and Rachel Creamer left Teagasc last year too for a return to academia. Adam Woods left Teagasc in the backend to join the Irish Farmers Journal as the suckler and beef editor.

It sure does highlight the difficulty a State body has when competing with the private sector.

Teagasc director Professor Gerry Boyle has previously said the departure of such high-profile names shows the depth of talent in the body.

Read more

Boyle explains the Teagasc brain drain

More in News
Free
Facebook campaign missing dog 'shot by farmer'
News
Facebook campaign missing dog 'shot by farmer'
By Thomas Hubert on 07 January 2017
Free
Watch: third bird flu case in farmed flocks confirmed in Britain
World
Watch: third bird flu case in farmed flocks confirmed in Britain
By Thomas Hubert on 07 January 2017
Free
2017 'most uncertain' year for CAP and farming – McGuinness
News
2017 'most uncertain' year for CAP and farming – McGuinness
By Thomas Hubert on 07 January 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Journal+
Farms decimated by TB along Galway motorway site
News
Farms decimated by TB along Galway motorway site
By Thomas Hubert on 23 December 2016
Free
Weekly podcast: farming through nine decades and what's in store for 2017?
News
Weekly podcast: farming through nine decades and what's in store for 2017?
By Amy Nora Fitzgibbon on 28 December 2016
Journal+
Flock focus: Niland Texels
Pedigree
Flock focus: Niland Texels
By Shane Murphy on 15 December 2016
KUHN FR 3135 BALEPACK Demonstrator
New KUHN Balepack with barrell wrap demonstrator available. Also standard roller...
View ad
2009 MCHALE F550
2009 MCHALE F550, 36,000 BALES, FARMER OWNED FROM NEW. IN VERY GOOD CONDITION AN...
View ad
2014 MCHALE F5500
2014 MCHALE F5500, 11,800 BALES. SOLD FROM NEW, OWNER DRIVEN.COMING WITH CRO...
View ad
Welger 235 Xtra cut 17
Welger 235 xtra cut 17 Fully serviced 35000 bales farmers balercle...
View ad
Deutz-Fahr Mp 130
Deutz Fahr Mp 130 Chopper baler Nett Opti Cut Rotor Intergral rotor en...
View ad

Place ad