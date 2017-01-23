Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 10 Journal+ articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Breakfast bulletin: vacuum pumps, woman farming and marts
Register below to read ten Journal+ articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
Irish Country Living
/ / /

Breakfast bulletin: vacuum pumps, woman farming and marts

By on
In the news today: how to refurbish your vacuum pump, women and agriculture explode, Manorhamilton mart in court for trading without a licence and Mayo gets largest new allocation of RSS places.
In the news today: how to refurbish your vacuum pump, women and agriculture explode, Manorhamilton mart in court for trading without a licence and Mayo gets largest new allocation of RSS places.

Weather forecast

It will be mainly dry on Monday with sunny periods. It will gradually become milder through the day as moderate to fresh southerly winds develop. Highest temperatures of 6°C to 9°C. Rain will arrive on west coasts during the evening. See the weather for the rest of the week here.

In the news today

  • Will you be using your vacuum pump soon? Machinery correspondent Darren Bailey has some tips on how to keep it operating efficiently.

  • In Brexit news, Phelim O'Neill reports from Brussels on what a hard UK exit from the EU really means for Irish agriculture and farmers.

  • Meanwhile, Eoin Lowry looks at just how dependent the US dairy industry is on immigrant labour.
  • It was all about women in agriculture this weekend, as we clocked the reaction to our coverage of the most recent Liveline discussion on women in farming. Deputy news editor Caitriona Murphy outlined her reaction to the by now infamous comments of a caller named John. But our poll showed that there is hope when it comes to changing mindsets around women in agriculture.
  • Manorhamilton Mart was in front of Manorhamilton district court last Thursday on charges related to trading without a licence.
  • And Mayo has the largest allocation of new Rural Social Scheme places as announced by Social Protection Minister Leo Varadkar.

    Coming up today on www.farmersjournal.ie

  • We report on a case of a man getting jail for “IRA threats” against cattle dealer
  • Monday dairy management from Aidan Brennan

    • What's on today

  • Dept of Ag information meeting on sheep welfare scheme
  • Teagasc Louth spring seminar
  • Louth IFA county executive meeting

    • To find out more about these events and to see what is coming up, visit our agri-events calendar.

    More in News
    Journal+
    Cows grazing in the sunny southeast
    News
    Cows grazing in the sunny southeast
    By Caitríona Murphy on 23 January 2017
    Free
    Green party calls for flexibility on slurry spreading dates
    News
    Green party calls for flexibility on slurry spreading dates
    By Odile Evans on 23 January 2017
    Free
    Council of Ministers discusses market conditions as farmers protest
    News
    Council of Ministers discusses market conditions as farmers protest
    By Odile Evans on 23 January 2017
    Related tags
    Related Stories
    Single, Separated, Divorced or Widowed?
    If you're looking for a genuine relationship call Intro, Ireland's Nationwide da...
    View ad
    General Hardware Supplies LTD
    LEADING SUPPLIERS OF QUALITYIMPORTED TIMBER TO THE FARMING & CONSTRUCTIONCOM...
    View ad
    GLAS Grant - Clarenbridge Garden Centre
    FREE Cherry Blossom Tree with GLAS order.Buy online at clarenbridgegardencent...
    View ad
    farm hand services
    farm hand services Tipperary ...relief milker.calving.Pigs.turkeys.chicken e...
    View ad
    Magnum Fodder Beet
    Armer pulled, loaded ex yard. ...
    View ad

    Place ad