Breakfast bulletin: vacuum pumps, woman farming and marts
By Amy Nora Fitzgibbon on 23 January 2017
In the news today: how to refurbish your vacuum pump, women and agriculture explode, Manorhamilton mart in court for trading without a licence and Mayo gets largest new allocation of RSS places.
Weather forecast
It will be mainly dry on Monday with sunny periods. It will gradually become milder through the day as moderate to fresh southerly winds develop. Highest temperatures of 6°C to 9°C. Rain will arrive on west coasts during the evening. See the weather for the rest of the week here.
