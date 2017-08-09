Breeders off to mixed start in Blessington

This first-prizewinning pen of top-quality Suffolk Cheviot-cross hoggets topped the sale at €202 each.

This pen of good-quality Suffolk Cheviot-cross hoggets sold for €190 each.

This pen of large-framed Suffolk Cheviot-cross hoggets sold for €186 each.

These lighter and smaller-framed Suffolk Cheviot-cross hoggets sold for €173.

These good-quality Suffolk Cheviot-cross ewe lambs weighing 46.5kg attracted strong bidding and sold for €130 each.

These sharp-headed 36kg Suffolk Cheviot-cross ewe lambs sold for €102 each.

These good-quality 39kg Suffolk Cheviot-cross ewe lambs averaged 39.5kg and sold for €120 each.

These Cheviot cull ewes with an average cover of flesh sold for €78.

This pen of Suffolk Cheviot-cross cull ewes sold for €102 each.

This pen of fleshed large-framed Suffolk-cross ewes sold for €127 each.

This pen of top-quality Charollais-cross lambs weighing 44kg sold for €96 each.

This pen of Cheviot ram lambs weighing 43kg sold for €89 each.

This pen of Suffolk Cheviot cross hoggets sold for €176 each.

These lighter Suffolk cross hoggets sold for €159 each.

These mixed quality light hoggets sold in the general sale for €146.

This pen of good quality but lighter Suffolk Cheviot hoggets sold in the general sale for €175 each.

These small framed average quality Suffolk hoggets sold in the general sale for €140 each.

There were a few buyers for whiter-faced sheep with this mixed-breed pen of hoggets selling well for €197.

These brown-headed Suffolk x Cheviot cross hoggets were bid to €160 but not sold.

This lighter but good quality pen of Suffolk Cheviot hoggets were bid to €178 but not sold.

These Suffolk X Cheviot cross hoggets were second prize winners in the show and were bid to €180 but not sold.

This pen of blacker-type Suffolk Cheviot cross hoggets sold for €180 each.

This pen of suffolk Cheviot cross hoggets were unsold at the first time of asking at â‚¬167 but sold on the second run at €185 each.

This pen of good quality suffolk Cheviot cross hoggets sold for €182 each.

These lighter framed Suffolk Cheviot cross hoggets were bid to €165 but not sold.

These losser-wooled Suffolk Cheviot cross hoggets were bid to €174 but not sold.

This pen of good-quality strong Suffolk Cheviot cross hoggets sold for €180.

These lighter framed Suffolk Cheviot cross hoggets were bid to €165 but not sold.

The third prize winning pen of suffolk Cheviot cross hoggets were strong large-framed sheep and sold for €184.

This pen of good-quality suffolk Cheviot cross hoggets sold for €181 each.

This mixed pen of lighter Suffolk and Texel cross hoggets sold for €161 each.

This pen of strong Suffolk cross hoggets, some with whiter heads, sold for €180.

This pen of good quality but lighter suffolk x Cheviot cross hoggets sold for €174 each.

These smaller-framed Suffolk Cheviot cross hoggets sold for €172 each.

These sharp-headed Suffolk Cheviot cross hoggets sold for €187 each.

This mixed-type batch of suffolk Cheviot cross hoggets sold for €170 each.

These strong Suffolk Cheviot cross hoggets sold for €180.

These speckle-headed Suffolk x Cheviot cross hoggets were lighter in frame and were bid to €169 but not sold.

These stronger suffolk Cheviot ewe lambs weighed 50kg and were bid to €105 but not sold.

The first prize winning pen of Suffolk Cheviot ewe lambs weighed 45.5kg and were bid to €125 but not sold.

This pen of 41.5kg Suffolk Cheviot cross ewe lambs were bid to €107 but not sold.

These top-quality suffolk Cheviot cross ewe lambs weighed 44.5kg and sold for €120 each.

These 38.5kg whiter-headed Suffolk Cheviot cross ewe lambs sold for €100.

These 43kg suffolk Cheviot cross ewe lambs were bid to €102 but not sold.

These nice quality Suffolk Cheviot cross ewe lambs weighed 46kg and sold for €127 each.

Thiese good quality Suffolk Cheviot cross ewe lambs weighed just 29.5kg but sold for €94 each.

These 34kg Suffolk Cheviot cross ewe lambs attracted strong bidding and sold for €110 each.

This pen of 42kg Suffolk Cheviot cross ewe lambs with great length and sharp heads sold for €124 each.

This pen of fleshed Cheviot and Suffolk cross cull ewes sold for €116 each.

This pen of mixed cull ewes with a fairly good cover of flesh sold for €94 each.

This pen of aged Cheviot cull ewes with a poor cover of flesh sold for €61 each.

These four small-framed but fleshed Texel cross cull ewes sold for €88.

These light Cheviot ram lambs eighing 29.5kg sold for €62 each.

These 50kg Texel cross ram lambs sold for €107 each.

These well-fleshed Charollais cross lambs weighing 50.5kg sold for €107 each.

These five fleshed Charolais cross lambs weighing 45.5kg sold for €95.